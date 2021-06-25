Wind buffets course as Gdovin wins boys title at Hudson Junior

HUDSON — Any veteran golfer will say there are times to attack the course and times when course conditions attack you.

After two days of placid weather, Mother Nature decided to mix things up for the final round of the Hudson Junior Invitational Thursday at The Country Club of Hudson.

Wind gusts of up to 30 miles an hour buffeted the course, and the greens at the CCH were playing firm and fast compared to the first two rounds.

Because of such conditions, only two of the 144 participants at the Junior shot under-par rounds Thursday.

With all that wind, perhaps it was appropriate a future Bowling Green State University golfer won the boys title.

Highland Heights resident Connor Gdovin rallied late and birdied the final hole to claim the boys title with a 1-over-par score of 217 (72-73-72).

Playing in his third Hudson Junior, Gdovin said he had made major strides at the CCH over the years.

"My first time here, I think I was in the first group in the morning on my final day," Gdovin said. "To be in the second to last group today shows that all the hard work I put in paid off."

Gdovin said it would a big deal for him to have his name on the trophy with such Junior alums as Ricky Fowler and Phil Mickelson.

A recent graduate of Mayfield High School, Gdovin started the day two strokes off the lead at 1-over. His title push began on the fifth hole, when his bunker shot went into the hole.

Gdovin had an up-and-down round with three birdies and three bogeys, including a bogey on the 17th hole, which he first believed sunk his title hopes.

After hearing that leader Nick Piesen of Strongsville had scored a double bogey on the 15th hole and a bogey on the 17th, however, Gdovin had a shot.

Gdovin drained about a 10-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole to take the lead. Piesen scored par on the par-5 18th, giving Gdovin the title.

Piesen shot a round of 75 and finished 2-over-par (218) for the tournament. Both Gdovin and Piesen have earned a berth in a regional in the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship based on their results.

The first person to call Gdovin about his victory was his future BGSU teammate: Tallmadge graduate Darin Hudak. Both were decked out in Falcon orange for the final day, and Hudak said he was rooting for Gdovin to win.

"He just works so hard at it," Hudak said. "He deserves it much more than most of the guys who are here."

As for his play, Hudak was worried a bogey on 18 would cost him a shot at a top-10 finish after he shot a round of 77. However, he finished tied for ninth place with an 8-over-par 224, along with Zander Gibson of Concord.

"That putt's a bit of a disappointment," Hudak said. "Over the last two days, I think that I've played well."

Rounding out the top three in the boys competition was Leo Wessel of Indianapolis. He finished third with a round of 76 to finish at 220 (four-over) for the tournament.

"I thought the wind was pretty strong in spots today," Wessel said. "It wasn't my approach shots that hurt. I would say that putting was what hurt me most."

Stow native and rising Archbishop Hoban sophomore Jack Vojtko came into the final round sharing the lead with Piesen at 1-under. But Vojtko bogeyed four of the first eight holes and wasn't able to recover.

He finished with a round of 78 and 221 5-over-par for the tournament, which tied him for fourth place with Carter Pitcairn of Pittsburgh.

"It was tough out there with the wind. It was at 15 mph the whole day," Vojtko said. "I was struggling a lot. My approach shots were coming out all wrong."

Among the Hudson-based golfers, rising senior Ryan "Coop" Pamer had the best tournament.

Playing the Explorers' home course, Pamer had hoped to land a top-10 finish. Two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine condemned him to a round of 77 Thursday, giving him a score of 227 (11-over) for the tournament and tying him for 20th place.

"It was tough," Pamer said. "No excuse for not striking the ball the way I wanted to. I was just looking to kind of have fun out there. I definitely wanted to bring home the title for Hudson."