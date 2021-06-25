Reemsnyder keeps Hudson Junior girls title in the family

HUDSON — When the 2019 Hudson Junior Invitational took place, Canton native Jessica Hahn won the girls title.

She wasn't the lone member of her family to succeed. Cousin Madison Reemsnyder tied for fifth place in 2019.

"I love playing with Jessie," Reemsnyder said. "She always pushes me so hard when we play together. I think it does take some pressure off me when we're not playing together because she's so good. With her at college, a weight was just lifted off my shoulders."

With Hahn now golfing at the University of Akron, Reemsnyder made sure Thursday that the Hudson Junior girls title stayed in the family.

Reemsnyder won the girls title by four strokes in windy conditions. She shot a 3-under-par score of 70 in her final round, finishing at a 1-under par 218 (76-72-70) for the tournament.

She was one of only two golfers to shoot below par Thursday. Tyler Grooms of Dublin shot a 69 in the boys tournament. Reemsnyder also was the lone golfer, male or female, to finish under par for the tournament.

A rising senior at GlenOak High School, Reemsnyder has committed play golf at Xavier University. She said her key to victory was staying within herself.

"There was a lot of wind today and the greens were really fast," Reemsnyder said. "I just had to stay calm for the whole day and play smart."

Reemsnyder entered the final round at 2-over-par and three strokes behind a familiar foe. Recent Jackson graduate Avery Wright entered the final round at 1-under-par.

Wright bogeyed the first hole Thursday and also had a double bogey and triple bogey on her card. She finished with a round of 80 and tied for fourth place at 7-over-par (226).

The battle for the title came down to Reemsnyder and Dublin native Audrey Ryu.

Ryu had birdies on four of the first 10 holes and seemed to be in command.

After that, Ryu was run over by what she called "a bogey train." She bogeyed the next five holes and six of the last eight, leaving the door open for Reemsnyder.

"My putting was a little hesitant, even when I was making birdies early," Ryu said. "When I got my first three-putt, that's when I got on the bogey train, because I've done that before. When I get on a bogey train, it's usually mental."

Despite her struggles, Ryu still shot a round of 75, which put her second in the tournament with a 3-over-par score of 222.

"Audrey is a great player," Reemsnyder said. "I didn't want to just lay back and let her dictate everything. I just had to keep the pressure on for the whole day."

Reemsnyder had an up-and-down back nine with three bogeys to go with four birdies. She put an exclamation point on the tournament by sinking a birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Rounding out the top three was Perrysburg native Sydney Deal, who took third place in her first Hudson Junior. Deal shot a round of 75 Thursday, finishing with a 6-over-par score of 225.