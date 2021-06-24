Stow Bulldogs 10U baseball squad wins Cuyahoga Falls tournament

STAFF REPORT

The 10U Stow Bulldogs won the Cuyahoga Falls Little League Dave D. Memorial Tournament June 20, scoring a 12-9 win over Hudson in the title game to take the tournament.

It was the third tournament win of the season for the Bulldogs, who improved to 27-6 on the year. Stow is preparing to go to the Cal Ripken tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. in a few weeks.

Team members for the Bulldogs include Matthew Hodge, Kaden Moore, Mason Crawford, Ryder Horwath, Nolan Guidone, Mason Abernathy, Gabe Patterson, Jackson Kruse, Gavin Lindsey, Mason Zigman, Owen Huff and Luke Beatty.