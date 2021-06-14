Nordonia 12U Knights wins Baseball Bash Tournament

STAFF REPORT

The Nordonia 12U Knights were crowned champions at the 7th annual Nordonia Knights Baseball Bash tournament June 6 at Sagamore Hills Park.

The Knights went 4-0-1 for the weekend-long tournament. They played an errorless game to beat the Midwest Stars from Stow 3-2 in the title game.

The Knights are managed by Andy Papile and coached by Eric Fisher and Greg Lonczak.

The tournament is a fundraiser to send the 12U team to an out-of-state national tournament.

This is the second tournament championship for the Knights this season as they also won the 12U bracket in the Diamonds for Mom tournament on Mother’s Day weekend in Jackson Township. Thus far this season, the Knights are 23-5-1.

Team members include Steven Fakult, Louie Papile, Kyle Nealon, Karson Fisher, Collin Atha, Nolan Shirk, Hayden Shumacher, Drew Roberts, Grant Lonczak, Jacob Griffith and Jojo Gaudio.