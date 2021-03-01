Nordonia Hills Athletic Association hosts registration

Staff Report

Registration is open through March 12 for the 2021 Norodnia Hills Athletic Association baseball and softball season

For more information, see the "Register" tab on the website nhaa.info Be sure to checkout "What's new for 2021?" on the right edge of the main page.

Players, coaches and umpires will need to register. Anyone interested in becoming a new umpire is invited to register as well. Minimum age is 12. More information will be sent out later concerning training and other issues.