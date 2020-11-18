Hudson Kiwanis Baseball announced tournament honoring Gary Gough

Staff Report

Hudson Kiwanis Baseball has announced plans for a new event that will honor a long-time contributor to the program Gary Gough.

The Gary Gough Classic will be an annual mid-season tournament for Kiwanis Baseball teams ages 7-12.

Scheduled for the weekend of May 16, 2021, the first Gary Gough Classic will offer Kiwanis Baseball teams in three different age groups the opportunity to experience a tournament atmosphere prior to the playoffs..

Gough volunteered countless hours over the past three decades helping with almost every aspect of the program, managing umpires, equipment and scheduling among other duties.

Gough stepped away from Hudson Kiwanis Baseball following the 2020 season after 29 years with the organization.

“I have known Gary for 20-plus years and he is all about the kids. If I heard him say it once, he said it a thousand times,” said Dave McCaughey, former president of Hudson Kiwanis Baseball. “More importantly he was about the kids’ safety. You read countless articles about kids getting injured with bats and Gary had a relentless pursuit of bat safety.”

Paul Gorman, another former Kiwanis Baseball President and longtime member of the Kiwanis Baseball Board, agreed.

“As a married father of four - two boys and two girls, all athletes in Hudson - and a high school teacher and coach, Gary has always led a busy life,” said Gorman. “When it came to Kiwanis Baseball, you never knew Gary had all of the other things going on in his life. He never missed a meeting, deadline, game, etc. and was always the most dependable person on the team.”

To those involved in the program, Gough may be best known for typing every email in all caps. He consistently reminded coaches and other that he was not “yelling” when he emailed.

“His dedication to the program has been second to none and the amount of time he gave the program is unbelievable,” recalled McCaughey. “We were lucky to have him for all of those years. I would bet there is not another organization in Northeast Ohio that has someone that is as dedicated as Gary.”

Chris Lawrence, who will manage the inaugural Gough tournament, said he should be a unique tournament.

“For many of our players this will be the first tournament of their young careers,” said Lawrence. “It will be an exciting opportunity as the Kiwanis Baseball league continues to take steps to offer a comprehensive experience for the children of our community.”

“Gary’s dedication to the game of baseball and the children of Hudson is truly second to none. Further, he became a friend and mentor to all that got to know him,” added Lawrence. “As Gary steps away from Kiwanis baseball, it seems fitting for 2021 to hold the first annual Gary Gough Classic.”

Current Hudson Kiwanis Baseball president Dave Skoczen noted Gough was the prototypical Hudson baseball volunteer.

“We are fortunate that in Hudson so many parents volunteer their time and energy for youth sports programs,” said Skoczen. “Gary exemplifies that and continued long after his kids were grown. We are lucky to have had his oversight and guidance for so many years.”

Registration for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball begins Feb. 1, 2021 for children ages 5-18 at www.hudsonkiwanis.com.