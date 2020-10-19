Aurora Arrows seniors team celebrates success at chair volleyball

The Aurora Senior Center’s team, the “Aurora Arrows,” won the 2019 Josie Levicky Trophy in chair volleyball. This marked four wins for the team of the five tournaments they have played in.

The Arrows include Jo Smalley, Jim Cannady, Dan Smalley, Dawn Boleyn, Ray Boleyn, Connie Cannady, Barb Tausch and Cook Tausch

The annual senior chair volleyball tournament is sponsored and held at the Twinsburg Senior Center every October. A luncheon is served to all the players and coaches participating , celebrating the hard work of the teams all year long. This was the 10th year for the event. It is organized by Director of Activities Laura Siefer.

There were 9 to 11 area teams in the yearly championship competition.

The Arrows have been playing together for nine years. There are eight players on the team, six court players and two substitutes. The team normally practices once a week and plays an area competition team once a week.

They have been unable to do so due to COVID-19 since March. The 2020 tournament will not take place this fall.