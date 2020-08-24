Questions remain with Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac's future with Indians after Triston McKenzie's debut

Ryan Lewis

rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com

Triston McKenzie's sparkling major-league debut Saturday night has become yet another variable in a multifaceted decision looming for the Indians regarding Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac and the starting rotation.

With Clevinger and Plesac optioned back to the team's alternate site after they both broke team protocol, McKenzie received Saturday's start and was terrific in his debut, allowing one run in six innings and striking out 10. He became only the second Indians pitcher in franchise history to reach double-digit strikeouts in his MLB debut, joining Luis Tiant in 1964.

The Indians have said that they expect McKenzie to receive at least one more start. But questions remain as to how McKenzie might fit into the starting rotation considering a growing number of options.

Beyond the immediate future, Saturday night only worked to make the Indians' rotational depth outlook even brighter. One start does not a track record make, but McKenzie's debut was close to the best-case scenario for the Indians.

With his potential, durability concerns aside, McKenzie’s profile will be all the more tantalizing now. McKenzie and Adam Plutko are currently filling the void left by Clevinger and Plesac, who were both eligible to be recalled to the majors on Monday. Plutko is currently in line to start Wednesday's game, but the Indians have still not committed to that plan. A decision is expected Tuesday.

The first question regarding Clevinger and Plesac is if the Indians clubhouse is ready to accept them back after they broke team protocol and, in each case, exacerbated those actions with some secondary decisions (Clevinger not disclosing his involvement right away and Plesac's Instagram video, which manager Terry Francona called, ‘disappointing’).

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said recently that the team's goal is to put together the best 28 players to go win, and although talent is a key factor, it isn't the only factor.

Clevinger and Plesac could remain at the team's alternate site longer than the mandated 10 days, which then opens up possibilities that they could lose out on either reaching the next year of service (Clevinger) or reaching Super 2 status earlier (Plesac).

If the Indians can get by with McKenzie for at least the time being, along with Plutko, it might add some flexibility with those situations.

The second question is if the Indians will trade one or both of them.

The starting rotation was already the club's position of surplus and the best avenue through which it could address other spots on the roster. The Indians already dealt Trevor Bauer last July and Corey Kluber in the offseason to address the outfield, bullpen and future rotational depth.

Dealing both starters would create two significant holes in that rotation, though it would allow — at least with a deal involving one of them — to better allocate some resources to a position of need, namely the outfield. Entering this week the Indians outfield has been baseball's worst with -0.8 fWAR.

If McKenzie is able to hold his own for more than a few starts, trading one starter becomes much more plausible.

It certainly remains to be seen if McKenzie's 10-strikeout debut could actually factor into all of that on any significant level, even though the shortened season might make it easier for the Indians to keep McKenzie in the rotation for the time being.

One outing is hardly enough on which to base a decision. McKenzie remains a 23-year-old pitcher who has only made one start and still carries durability concerns for handling a rotation spot at the major-league level with his 6-foot-5, 165-pound frame.

But if part of the reason he pitched Saturday was to allow the Indians to see how he could handle a major-league lineup, it couldn't have gone smoother, and it perhaps gives the Indians additional flexibility in the short run as they determine how to handle Clevinger and Plesac's potential returns.

The Indians have until the Aug. 31 trade deadline to figure out if Clevinger or Plesac will return to the rotation or even if they'll remain on the team.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Indians at www.beaconjournal.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.