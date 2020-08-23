Tigers 7, Indians 4: Skubal, Norris look sharp as Tigers beat Indians

Brian Dulik

Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three home runs to beat the Indians 7-4 on Sunday.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to the Indians.

“We obviously knew about the streak thing coming in here, so to win this series is huge,” said Norris, who worked 3 scoreless innings. “Tarik threw really well today and I was pretty amped up to keep it going for him.”

César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff home run for the Indians. Greg Allen hit a three-run homer in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.

“Jiménez misfired all over the place,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I know he needs more time on the field, but you have to come into every game ready to pitch.”

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco (2-3) allowed four runs in a season-low 3 innings, surrendering homers to Goodrum and Bonifacio in the fourth. Greiner’s blast came off Logan Allen in the sixth.

“I don’t know what happened the second time through the lineup,” Carrasco said. “It turned on me pretty quickly.”

Skubal made his second big league start and allowed a leadoff homer for the second time, but settled in to strike out five over 2 innings. The Tigers’ prized left-handed prospect was pulled after 69 pitches.

Norris (2-1) followed and struck out four while allowing two hits. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 2.77 ERA in five games this season, but reiterated that he prefers to start.

“I came out with two runners on base and Norris picked me up big-time,” Skubal said. “He just kept dealing for the next few innings.”

Cabrera had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth, giving him 1,707 RBI to tie Adrián Beltré for 21st on the career list. David Ortiz is 20th with 1,768.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the Indians for the 17th time this season with Terry Francona recovering from a medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment. The 61-year-old underwent the procedure Friday at Cleveland Clinic.

“I texted Tito and he said it’s been a tough road for him,” Gardenhire said. “This has been a hard year. It’s not easy. That’s about the whole way I can put it.”

Tigers: Second baseman Jonathan Schoop (hamstring soreness) asked for the day off to recuperate. Schoop batted .342 with three homers and four RBI over the previous 10 games.

Indians: Outfielder Delino DeShields (left hip tightness), who exited in the sixth inning Saturday, was unavailable and will be re-evaluated Monday. Greg Allen again filled in for DeShields in center.