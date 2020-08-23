Indians notebook: Indians to play in Little League Classic in 2021

Ryan Lewis

Indians players will converge with some of the best 10- to 12-year-old players the world has to offer in 2021.

Major League Baseball announced on Sunday the Indians will participate next year in MLB Little League Classic, where they will face the Los Angeles Angels at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 22.

The game, which will count as an Indians home game, will air nationally on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Indians and Angels players will attend some Little League World Series games earlier that day. Much of the stands for the Indians-Angels game will then be filled with players and families of those playing in the LLWS.

“It’s really exciting to be part of it,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said on a Zoom call. “I think all of us, when we’re little, we all have dreams of playing in the Little League World Series, and what Williamsport means and to be able to have our group go back and participate in that — and also being part of helping highlight the game for youth and spotlight that — it should be a really fun experience. I know it’s one that we, as an organization, are looking forward to and our players will be excited about playing in that environment, too.”

The Little League Classic was introduced in 2017 in an effort to bring major league baseball to the famed site of the Little League World Series and serve as a demonstration of the league’s commitment to growing the game at the youth level. Historic Bowman Field, which opened in 1926, was renovated before the 2017 LLWS.

“That will be fun,” Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. "I think going to Williamsport and having a chance to go to the Little League World Series and have a chance to play a game there in front of those kids, it will be kind of interesting.

“I never had a chance to play in the Little League World Series, but as a major league team, going there and playing over there, promoting the series with the Angels, it’ll be fun. It’ll be fun to play a game in Williamsport.”

Tight hip

Outfielder Delino DeShields left Saturday night’s game with left hip tightness. Alomar said Sunday that DeShields is considered day-to-day.

With Bradley Zimmer and Oscar Mercado both at the team’s alternate site, Greg Allen will momentarily take over the primary role in center field.

“Well, it’s tough to judge in this stage. He feels a little tight in his hip,” Alomar said of DeShields. “Greg Allen is going to be playing center field. We’ll see how [DeShields] feels tomorrow when he comes in and we’ll make an evaluation. Then we can determine the next step.”

