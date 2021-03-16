Stow's Gregory and Reed falls just short of All-Ohio honors at state wrestling

Stow-Munroe Falls junior 152-pounder JR Reed and sophomore 220-pounder Teddy Gregory headed to their first Division I state wrestling tournament Saturday with dreams of All-Ohio honors.

As it turned out, each wrestler fell one win short.

Reed and Gregory each went 1-2 at the Division I state tournament Saturday at Hilliard Darby High School.

The Bulldogs earned four team points at the state meet. St. Edward won the team title with 184.5 points.

The good news for both Bulldogs is they will have a chance to return next winter.

"I really thought they went out and wrestled well," said Stow coach Ty Buckwalter. "Both of the guys are right there with guys on the podium. Coming back through, they just had some tough matches. It just didn't quite work out where they got the wins.

"They definitely showed they belong there," he added. "One of the conversations we had was to take this experience back to the room. It's good that JR and Teddy had this experience, not only for them, but a couple of other guys in our room who are right there."

Reed and Gregory followed similar paths at Darby.

Reed was hit with a tough draw and lost a tight 1-0 decision to St. Edward's Even Bennett, but rebounded with a 5-1 win over Mawule Mevis of Cincinnati Colerain.

"JR lost by one point to the Bennett kid, who ended up being in the finals," Buckwalter said.

Knowing a win would secure him an All-Ohio spot, Reed dropped a 6-4 decision to Westland's Jakob Hurley and was eliminated.

"JR gave up a takedown late in the first period. When he was on top in the second, we just started forces stuff," Buckwalter said. "JR actually got two takedowns in the third period, but he was a battling back and was just in too deep of a hole."

All three of Gregory's matches ended in pins.

In his opening match, Gregory suffered a late pin, getting stuck by Groveport-Madison's Jake Nelson in 5:41. He rebounded with a quick pin in 1:14 over Springboro's Myles Johnson.

In the second consolation round, however, Gregory was pinned and eliminated in 3:54 by Oregon Clay's Ty Cobb.

"We were again in close with at takedown early," Buckwalter said. "It was a one-point match heading into the third period. He just wasn't able to get out from under him and ended up getting turned. He's right there with all those guys."

Buckwalter noted he believed both Gregory and Reed would be wrestling in some freestyle tournaments this off-season to prepare for next winter.