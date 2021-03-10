Wrestling | Four Greenmen will compete at state championships

Staff report

Aurora will be represented by four athletes at the OHSAA Division II state wrestling championships March 12-13 at Highland High School in Marengo, near Columbus.

The Greenmen had two individual champions at the weekend's district tournament at Norwalk High School.

Juniors Codie Cuerbo (106 pounds) and Dylan Fishback (195) were the champions, helping Aurora to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

Both remained undefeated on the season with four wins at the district tournament.

Cuerbo began his tournament with a pin of Skyler Cornell of Port Clinton in just 35 seconds. Then he pinned Treven Rittenhouse of Defiance in 55 seconds.

Returning to the mats on Friday, Cuerbo punched his ticket to the state tournament with a technical fall win over Collin Twigg of Wauseon, 16-0, in the semifinals. In the championship match Cuerbo pinned Tyler Hisey of St. Marys Memorial in 1:21.

This will be Cuerbo's first trip to the state tournament.

Fishback improved to 23-0 with four wins over the weekend. He started with a pin over Mitchell Young of Galion in 1:23 then stopped Dillon Pollard of Sandusky in 0:49. In the semifinals Fishback advanced with a technical fall win over Kasean Hatlay of Tiffin Columbiana, 16-1, then won the title win another pin, in 30 seconds, over Trenton Osborne of Mansfield Madison.

Fishback qualified for his third state championships. He was runner-up at 152 pounds as a freshman and was set to compete last year at 160 pounds before the tournament was postponed and then canceled because of COVID-19.

Two Aurora seniors also qualified for the state tournament — Robbie Sagaris and Antwan Sagaris.

Robbie Sagaris was district runner-up at 113 pounds, improving his record to 30-4. He started with three wins, a pin over Jaxon Swank of Clear Fork in 2:23, a 6-4 decision over Colin Mellott of Wapakoneta and a 10-3 decision over Logan Cravatas of Medina Buckeye. He finished second with a 9-4 decision loss to Kenneth Crosby of St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Antwan Sagaris (29-6) started his tournament with a 15-0 technical fall over Bryce Knapke of Wapakoneta before losing 8-4 in overtime to Lance Overmyer of Clyde. Fighting his way back through the consolation bracket, Sagaris won by technical fall of Alex Gonzales of Napoleon 15-0 and Riley Kieshinski of Ontario 18-0. Then he defeated Case George of Ashland 10-2 in the semifinals before losing to Dierre Clayton of St. Vincent-St. Mary 7-2 for fourth place.

Antwan Sagaris also qualified for the state tournament last year at 120 pounds but the cancellation kept him from competing.

Junior Bo DiJulius will be an alternate at 132 pounds after finishing in fifth place at the district tournament.

Shane Cheatham (1-2 at 126), Kyle Bizjak (2-2 at 138), Nic Willingham (2-2 at 145), Ashton Smith (1-2 at 152), Mitchell Copley (0-2 at 160), Carl Barlett (0-2 at 170) and Quinn Gorman (0-2 at 220) also competed last weekend.

Medina Buckeye won the team championship with 148.5 points, while Bellevue was second with 144.5. Akron St. Vincent-St.Mary (134.5), Wauseon (132) and Aurora (125) rounded out the top five.