Nordonia wrestling hammer Mayfield ahead of postseason

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS — Although Nordonia and Mayfield are no long conference rivals, there's a long history of brawls between the two schools on the mats.

Last year, a young Knights squad got schooled by Wildcats.

On Thursday at Mayfield, Nordonia coach Jason Walters felt his team repaid that debt with interest as the Knights scored eight pins against the Wildcats and cruised to a 56-18 rout.

The Knights (17-8) finished a 10-3 edge in wrestled matches, while also giving up a forfeit at 160 pounds.

Walters noted a shift in team character is paying dividends.

"They've been working hard," he said. "Their work ethic is changing and you can see the difference with it. Last year, that team beat the hell out of us. Tonight, I think we did it to them and even more.

"Mayfield is a well-coached team. They're good people and good guys. We're just trying to get ready for Wadsworth [sectional tournament]."

Mayfield coach Dwight Fritz noted his team was without a couple of starters, including state qualifier Vinnie D'Alessandro.

"We had some guys that were out tonight and some young guys had to step up," Fritz said. "The score was horrible tonight, but the most important thing is we're getting matches in. Our first big match is next Saturday [the Western Reserve Conference tournament]."

"They're much better than they were last year," he added of the Knights.

With D'Alessandro out, Nordonia got off to flying start at 106 pounds, as senior Nick Hamad used a step-over headlock to get the pin in 1:13.

Ever the perfectionist, Walters said he wanted to see more from freshman 113-pounder Nathan Miller after he took on Mayfield ace Dominic Gerome. Miller got a third-period takedown, but lost a 12-7 decision.

"He was giving him too much respect," Walters said. "He has to be able to pick up his offense."

Nordonia suffered its only pin loss of the night at 120 pounds, where Mayfield's Eddie Wallace got the stick in 2:15.

After that, it was all Nordonia.

The Knights rattled off nine consecutive wins in wrestled matches, beginning with 126-pounder Matt Hamad scoring an 18-7 major decision over Mayfield's Eddie Santoro. Hamad was trying for a technical fall, but got reversed on his back late.

Nordonia then started a run of pins, starting with freshman Israel Petite using a half nelson to pin in 3:31.

At 138 pounds, Caleb Ridgley needed just 38 seconds to pin Dwight Fritz Jr., and Knights 145-pounder Tyler Angus pancaked Anthony Zagari in 1:47.

Knights 152-pounder Jeremy Olszko continued to show improvement, pounding out a pin in 3:51.

After the forfeit, the sticks kept coming, as 170-pounder Josh Wujnovich used a hammer lock to get a pin in 45 seconds.

Knights 182-pounder Sal Perrine celebrated his commitment to Ohio University by getting three takedowns in 30 seconds on Mayfield's Mason Arth before scoring the pin in 37 seconds.

Mayfield stopped the run of pins at 195 pounds, but Nordonia's Aiden Fryer still dominated Dom Milano in a 12-1 major decision.

A pin in 1:50 by 220-pounder Mason Ridgley completed the wins for Nordonia.

Mayfield heavyweight Antonio Magelluzzi was tested by Nordonia's Corey Parker, but Parker could not find any offense in a 3-1 loss.