Rivalry continues as Stow wrestling edges Hudson

STOW — In this winter full of disruptions, any sense of normalcy could be viewed as a positive.

One such normal circumstance returned Tuesday to the James G. Tyree Gymnasium.

When Stow-Munroe Falls and Hudson square off in wrestling, the result is almost always tight. This time, the match couldn't have been tighter, as the schools finished in a 37-37 tie. Each team had five 6-point wins, one major decision and one minor decision.

In the end, criteria C gave Stow a 38-37 win, as Hudson had one unsportsmanlike conduct call against it and Stow had none.

Stow (11-2) was without coach Tyler Buckwalter due to personal reasons, but assistant coach JR Stewart was generally happy with his squad.

"The kids fell short in a couple of matches," Stewart said. "Some kids were able to step up and get us some bonus points tonight. We're proud of the kids. They're coming in here and busting their butts every day. There's just a few that we need to get over the hump."

Hudson coach Joe Caniglia noted the result was nothing new when the Explorers (9-4) face the Bulldogs.

"This was a classic Stow and Hudson match," he said. "They were able to get some pins and we were able to get some pins. It was back and forth the whole way."

The critical match happened at 195 pounds, where Hudson senior Brendan "Hulk Smash" Demuynck returned from a meniscus injury. He faced Zach DiGiammarino, one of Stow's five seniors celebrating Senior Night.

After a scoreless first period, Demuynck was on top when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for cranking on an armbar after the whistle had been blown.

Demuynck rallied with an escape and a takedown in the third period to win 3-2. Despite the call, Caniglia refused to be down on his senior.

"It was Brendan's first match back. It is what it is," Caniglia said. "I'm not going to down on him for being aggressive."

"Zach wrestled a great match," Stewart said. "He's battled back from injuries the last two seasons. I thought we had a chance to get the winning takedown late, but Demuynck is a good wrestler."

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, only one Stow senior won on Senior Night — 145-pounder Brayden Cowger, who got three takedowns and rode out Hudson's Will Davis in each period to win 6-2.

Stow's other two seniors were each the victims of come-from-behind pins.

At 132 pounds, Nathan Craft was leading when he was reversed onto his back and stuck in 3:30 by Hudson's Will Broadbeck.

Then at 170 pounds, Ty Bukowski got the first takedown on Hudson's Noah Batcher, but Batcher rolled Bukowski on his back and pinned him in 3:34.

"Noah is going to surprise some people," Caniglia said. "He's got good footwork and good hips. He's going to be dangerous."

Hudson district qualifier Aidan McStay had to earn his victory — a 13-5 major decision — over a game but outclassed JT Hill from Stow.

Hudson also got a forfeit win from 106-pounder Aidan Johnston, as well as pins from 126-pounder Matt Hartle (1:30) and heavyweight Nick Peri (51 seconds) to send the match to the criteria.

Stow's young guns took care of business in the lower weights, as freshman 113-pounder Robert Davis (37 seconds), sophomore 120-pounder Micah Bentley (2:52) and 138-pounder Vince Randall (39 seconds) dominated their opponents on their way to pins.

Stow sophomore 220-pounder Teddy Gregory was in dominant form as well, pinning Hudson's Nick Jackson in 51 seconds.

"At the end of last year, Teddy really started believing in himself," Stewart said. "We're very interested to see what he can do."

In what was expected to be a good match, Stow 152-pounder JR Reed gave Hudson's Gavin Wervey no chance, hitting a cradle and pinning him in 33 seconds.

At 182 pounds, Stow's Will Edmonson pounded Hudson's Cash Halter for three periods, but wasn't quite able to get the technical fall. Edmonson won a 15-4 major decision.