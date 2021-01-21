Streetsboro wrestling sweeps meet as Woodridge gets shutdown

RAVENNA — Everything was set for a Metro Athletic Conference double dual meet Thursday at Ravenna's Whittaker Field house.

As has so often has happened this winter, COVID-19 then reared its ugly head.

Ravenna wrestling coach Matt Damsa said he got word at about 3 p.m. Thursday that Woodridge had been shut down due to COVID-19 reasons and would not attend the meet.

According to Woodridge coach Mike Massey, Summit County Public Health rules dictate any team with three positive COVID tests in a 10-day period must be shut down. Massey said his team recorded two positive tests Thursday to trigger that shutdown.

Massey said that all of his athletes are "feeling fine" and that, while Woodridge can not practice, only the three athletes who tested positive are quarantining.

Barring any further positive tests, Massey he hoped for Woodridge to return to the mat Jan. 31. He said the Bulldogs will look to reschedule any lost matches.

Because of the Bulldogs' exclusion, only two matches happened Thursday at Ravenna. A full strength Streetsboro squad improved to 3-1 in MAC dual meets, as it got past depleted sides from Akron Springfield (60-23) and Ravenna (63-12).

Given the circumstances, Streetsboro coach Josh Zupancic was pleased with his squad.

"I think we did pretty well overall," Zupanic said. "I think all the teams were pretty beat up coming into today. We started out with a large enough team that we've been able to maintain something close to a full lineup.

"It's been a crazy year, for sure," he added."

Damsa noted Woodridge's sudden drop out was another reminder how fragile this season is.

"It's very concerning," Damsa said. "You just hope that everyone is going to be alright, especially within our league. [Woodridge was] supposed to be the one to host the MAC tournament.

"You never know if your season is going to end tomorrow," Damsa said.

On the mats, the Rockets dominated, thanks to nine forfeit wins over Springfield and six against Ravenna.

In wrestled matches, however, Streetsboro's lone win over the Spartans came from 120 pounder Jacob Joltin, who scored a pin 5:24 over Coby Watkins.

Against the Ravens, the Rockets scored four pins. Getting sticks for Streetsboro were 106-pounder Hunter Smith (3:51), 138-pounder Donovan Paes (5:07), 160-pounder Sam Brunner (1:52) and 195-pounder Brandon Malloy (4:36).

Streetsboro also a 5-1 win from 132-pounder Carter Gray over Ravenna's Ayden Wallenberg.

"I think all of our freshmen have winning records this year, so that's a very good sign," Zupancic said.

On Ravenna's Senior Night, the Ravens got a pair of pins from 160-pounder Shane Michael (16 seconds) and 220-pounder David Davis (1:44). Davis threw Streetsboro's Tyler Jacobs onto his back and Jacobs appeared to injure his arm in the process.

"We have a lot of inexperience on this year's team and it shows," Damsa said. "We're going to go to Austintown tomorrow to get as many matches as we can"