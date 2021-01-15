Twinsburg wrestling sweeps Cuyahoga Falls and Lorain in battle of depleted teams

CUYAHOGA FALLS — In a dual-heavy season, one critical aspect of winning wrestling dual meets is to have a full lineup.

For Twinsburg and Cuyahoga Falls wrestling, that's impossible this season.

Thus, forfeits played a big role when the two squads met for a tri-meet Thursday at Cuyahoga Falls' Coach Tom Jones Court, along with another depleted squad in Lorain.

For once, the 10-man Tiger squad was the fullest of the bunch. Twinsburg scored a 42-18 win over Falls and beat Lorain 50-18.

Falls defeated Lorain 30-24 in its first match of the night.

The tri-meet was the culmination of a busy week for Twinsburg. The Tigers participated in a quad meet at Ridgewood Jan. 9, where Twinsburg beat Tusky Valley 44-18 and Ridgewood 47-17, but lost a tight 42-40 decision to Malvern.

Twinsburg also lost a pair of home matches Wednesday to Crestwood (42-36) and Cloverleaf (60-15). Thus, the Tigers' record stands at 4-3.

"The thing of it is, we've only been at it for about three weeks," said Twinsburg coach Dave Mariola. "The young kids are all getting varsity matches. They're taking their lumps, but their winning matches as well. All the young kids are really showing they belong."

While the numbers of wrestled bouts was small Thursday, each bout ended in a pin.

Twinsburg had three double-winners on the night, led by returning state qualifier Aidan Corrigan.

Wrestling at 182 pounds, Corrigan cradled and pinned Falls' Yosif Jaber in 1:26 and Lorain's Alberto Rodriguez in 33 seconds.

"When he goes out there, Aidan really looks ready to wrestle," Mariola said.

Freshman 106-pounder Nick DiTurno stacked up Lorain's Vincenzo Bonamino in 1:06 and pinned Falls' DJ McVicker in 1:37.

"He was slick tonight," Mariola said of DiTurno. "He's got a lot of quick movers. The only guys that are going to beat him this year are shorts and powerful."

Finally, sophomore 113-pounder Colin Grady used a nearside cradle to pin Lorain's Xzander Natal in 1:25. He then bumped up to 120 pounds and used a roll-through cradle to pin Falls' Roshan Prodhan.

Twinsburg freshman 145-pounder Aidan Stuczynski pinned Lorain's Isaiah Rivera in 3:31.

For Falls, the highlight was its two seniors getting pins on Senior Night.

Falls 152-pounder Isaac Puchajda stuck Twinsburg's Ryan Lipnos in 5:14, while 160-pounder Zevan Simon pinned Matt Atienza in 3:19. Both seniors won by forfeit against Lorain.

"That is special: To go out here and pin in front of their parents on Senior Night," said Falls coach Jim Benson. "We know this year nothing is guaranteed. Those are two special seniors. I don't want to think about next year without them. I just want to enjoy the rest of this year."

Falls also got a pin from heavyweight Adam Puchajda in 3:52 against Twinsburg's Edward Hopson.

Against Lorain, Falls saw McVicker pin Natal in 2:57, while Jaber shot a half nelson and pinned Rodriguez in 1:45.

"We had a lot of fight tonight. Our compete level was right where you want it to be," Benson said. "We got a dual meet win with six guys. That's no easy to do. We're taking advantage of pin opportunities when we get them. We definitely have some things to work on, but we are working on them."

Lorain coach Dan Findley noted Thursday was the first time the Titans were able to hit the mat.

"Overall, I'm happy with our performance," Findley said. "This is our first match. We've got a lot of younger guys on the team this year who are just learning. We've only bee at it for about three weeks now."

Lorain heavyweight Santana Sanchez was the Titans' lone double winner, as he pinned Hopson in 46 seconds and Adam Puchajda in 1:31.

Against Twinsburg, Lorain got a pin from 138 pounder Jordan Cancel in 1:45.