Walsh Jesuit wrestling shines, Nordonia learns at North Canton quad

NORTH CANTON — In normal times, the gym at North Canton Hoover buzzes with some of the best wrestling teams in the state the weekend before Christmas.

Of course, these are not normal times.

There was still quality wrestling to be had at North Canton Friday, as Walsh Jesuit and Nordonia headed south for a quad meet with Hovoer and Stuebenville.

A long night of matches showed the Warriors have some quality, if not a large quantity.

Despite giving up 24 points worth of forfeits, Walsh still managed to go 2-1 on the night, beating Nordonia 42-33 and Hoover 44-22, but losing to Steubenville 41-31.

Nordonia also defeated Hoover 41-30, but lost to Steubenville 44-36.

Stuebenville completed the evening 3-0, as it defeated Hoover 50-20.

Walsh improved to 6-5 in dual meets after the quad.

Noting his team's numeric limitations, Walsh coach Dave Mariola Jr. was happy with the Warriors.

"I think it was a total team effort tonight," Mariola said. "The kids were up to it. I'm proud of the coaches and the kids. They went out and wrestled hard tonight."

Walsh won more bouts than they lost in all three matches.

The Warriors returning state qualifiers looked sharp on the night, as 126-pounder Dy'Vaire "Boots" VanDyke and 145-pounder Chase Henderson each finished with a pair of first-period pins and a technical fall on the night.

VanDyke put on a takedown clinic in his win over Steubenville's Kaiden Minella, scoing 13 takedowns on his way to a 28-12 win.

Walsh had plenty of other contributors, as 113-pounder Austin Neel, 120-pounder Nolan Fry, 126-pounder Brian Crevar and 138-pounder Ronnie Romanini all picks up three wins on the night.

Crevar was involved in one of the most intriguing bouts of the night. A native of the Nordonia area, Crevar squared off with his friend and former youth teammate Gino Perrine.

Crevar squeezed out a 1-0 over Perrine in what could be the first of many bouts between the two.

"Him and Crevar know each other really well," said Nordonia coach Jason Walters. "That was always going to be tight match."

The younger Perrine brother won his other two matches.

The Nordonia contingent was annoyed Walsh chose not to wrestle state qualifier Sal Perrine at 182 pounds, with Nordonia athletic director Rob Eckenrode claiming "Everyone is a afraid of Sal."

The returning state qualifer pinned Steubenvilke's Kellen Marshall in 1:37 and moved up to 195 pounds to beat Hoover's Ben DeGuzman 19-7.

Sal Perrine turned out to be Nordonia's lone triple winner, as many of the young Knights lost against more experienced competition.

"They're tough from top to bottom," Walters said. "My young guys learned a little tonight. They learned you've got to put in the work if you want to get something out.

"They're a good wrestlers in this gym for sure," he added. "I've got a young team and they're going to take their lumps, but they will get there."

Nordonia was able to rebound from the up-and-down night by sweeping a quad meet at home Dec. 19.

The Knights scored a 37-21 win over Canfield South Range and then smashe Padua Franciscan 70-6 and Wooster 62-12.

During the home quad, Nordonia senior 160-pounder Tyler Angus scored his 100th career victory.

Mariola noted the road doesn't get any easier for the Warriors, as the will take on St. Edward Dec. 30.