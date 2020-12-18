Mayfield sweeps wrestlling tri-meet over late-starting Woodridge and Mogadore

PENINSULA — In an era when social distancing is paramount, wrestling is a sport in which it is impossible.

Thus, all three coaches Thursday in a tri-meet at Woodridge expressed gratitude for being able to get on the mat — and trepidation that the season could end at any moment.

Division I Mayfield showed its strength and experience by sweeping its matches, downing Woodridge 45-24 and Mogadore 45-33. Mogadore then squeezed out a win over Woodridge in the third match 39-33.

It was clear Mayfield was close to mid-season form, as the Wildcats improved to 10-2 in dual meets. Woodridge and Mogadore were wrestling their first matches.

Mayfield coach Dwight Fritz praised his smaller school counterparts for the effort they put forward.

"This year, it's just about getting everybody our there on the mat and getting as many matches as you can," Fritz said. "I'm looking for teams with full lineups and I'm bringing as many JV wrestlers as I can.

"I think that we're fortunate to be able to go. It's all about staying one step ahead of coronavirus."

Anchored by its two returning state qualifiers in the lighter weights, the Wildcats rolled up 10 pins and three technical falls.

State qualifier Vinnie D'Alessandro did his part at 106 pounds, scoring a 15-0 technical fall over Woodridge's Adbul Aziz Vokhidov and pinning Mogadore's Travis Hummel in 2:20.

Fellow state qualifier Dominic Gerome won a 17-0 technical fall over Woodridge's Ubaidulloh Kadirov and pinned Mogadore's Brady Funk in 5:59.

Getting two pins for Mayfield was 152-pounder Colon Brandenburg.

Mayfield also scored the upset of the night, thanks to heavyweight Antonio Mangelluzzi. After trailing early against Woodridge state qualifier Alistair Larson, Mangelluzzi rallied and a got a third-period takedown to score a 7-5 win.

"I think we have four or five guys that can make a run at Columbus," Fritz said. "We'll see what happens."

Mogadore coach Duane Funk liked what he saw from his team.

"I'm actually really happy with how the kids wrestled," Funk said. "After coming through the athletic pause, it was good to just get out on the mat. Last time that we came here [to Woodridge], it was coach [Justin] Chew's senior year and we won one match."

Mogadore went 8-6 in individual bouts against the Bulldogs, including a forfeit win at 220 pounds.

The match came down to the final bout at 113 pounds, but Brady Funk put Kadirov on his back in the first period and pinned him in 1:50 to secure the win.

Mogadore's two-time state qualifiers each did their jobs.

Senior Nick Skye pinned Mayfield's Antony Santoro in 1:43 at 160 pounds and beat Woodridge's Jett Johnson 16-1 at 170 pounds.

Junior 195-pounder Tyler Knight pinned Mayfield's Dom Milano in 20 seconds and Woodridge's Ian Long in 1:59.

"Our scorers did what they had to do," Funk said. "NIck will be down to 152 pounds at the end of the year.

"The most Mogadore has ever sent to states is four wrestlers. I'd like to beat that."

Woodridge coach Mike Massey was lukewarm on his team's efforts.

"I'm not thrilled. I'm not completely disappointed," Massey said. "Some of the guys that struggled tonight for us were junior and seniors. Yes, it's the first match of the season, but we don't if we're going to wrestle tomorrow, let alone in March. Let's take advantage of today."

Woodridge only had two double winners.

Senior state qualifier Nathan Demangeont won both his matches at 126 pounds, but was tested by Mayfield's Breaden Beck before winning 8-6. Demangeont also pinned Mogadore's Cameron Manley in 1:13.

Woodridge also got two wins from 132-pounder David Thompson. Thompson rolled his way to a pin in 3:39 over Mayfield's Dwight Fritz and then hung on a for a 9-8 win over Mogadore's Dawson Manley.

After his upset loss, Larson rebounded with a pin in 1:05 over Mogadore's Tyley Shellenbarger.

"Nathan and Alistair have to realize that they're among the best wrestlers in Ohio and they've got to start wrestling like it," Massey said.

While not happy with his team's effort, Massey found no fault with his team's spirit. The Bulldogs celebrated loudly after the last bout of the night — a JV bout in which 170-pound freshman Zach Applegrath scored his first high school pin.

"I've never seen so many guys so pumped for a JV match," Massey said.