Mentor ends season for Twinsburg volleyball

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Competing in a unique post season alignment due to an even more unique season, the Twinsburg volleyball squad was upended in first round tournament action.

In the Northeast 1 Sectional District Tournament in Division I play, Twinsburg lost 3-0 at Mentor in first round action Oct. 20.

The Tigers were seeded 31st in this particular district bracket while Mentor was the 24th seed overall.

A district runner up in 2019, Mentor won 25-13, 25-13, and 25-12 in the first-round tournament contest over the Tigers.

With the victory, the Cardinals (9-14) advanced to play in the sectional final where Mentor fell at Green (17-5).

For Twinsburg, head coach Jess Rader had to say goodbye to her large senior class after the loss.

It was the final game for the Lady Tigers’ seven seniors - Aryanna Starkey (DS), Emily Huber (RS), Alaina Varga (S/OH), Carisa Tanner (S), Kierra Willis (OH), Bryanna Curry (MH), and Ashley Cavadas (MH).

Twinsburg battled hard against a talented Mentor squad that was paced by Ella Rogers (12 kills), Molly Stayer (12 kills), freshman setter Samantha Hartman (five aces and 25 assists), Morgan Holmes (six blocks), Emma Walker (20 digs), and Sam Garrett (11 kills).