Avenging last year's loss, Nordonia volleyball sweeps Solon

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Nordonia volleyball team not only got a measure of revenge, it put an exclamation point on it.

The Knights lost to Solon in the district round of the postseason the previous two years, last year in the championship match.

On Oct. 24 at home in a Division I Northeast 3 sectional final, Nordonia, seeded second, easily defeated the 32nd-seeded Comets 25-6, 25-14, 25-20.

“We came out strong and ready to go,” Nordonia head coach Tim Vasko said. “We just wanted to make sure we took care of business. The girls went out, worked hard and got it. Everybody was clicking on all cylinders. We served really aggressively. We just kept Solon out of system all night long. I got some playing time for some of my bench players starting in the second set.”

Senior setter Riley Monroe led the way for the Knights with 42 assists.

“Riley mixed it up really well,” said Vasko. “She’s been great for us all year. She’s 28 assists away from breaking the school record for one season. She’s leading the [Suburban League] National Conference by far and is second or third in the entire state.”

Senior outside hitter Joy Banks had 14 kills, 14 digs and seven aces, while junior middle hitter/outside hitter Mya Sopata totaled 16 kills, 11 digs and two aces.

“Every night, you wonder what Joy is going to do next,” Vasko said. “She went over 400 kills for the season with 413, which is incredible. You don’t see too many players get past the 300 mark let alone 400. She’s leading the conference.

“Mya played extremely well all the way around. She was aggressive with her serves and was in control all night long. She mixed up her shots, mixed up her serves and played well defensively.”

Senior right-side hitter Faith Sparks had 11 digs, and senior middle hitter Aleana Mason contributed nine kills.

Nordonia is scheduled to host 14th-seeded Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in a district semifinal Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

“We’re going to need to play well against Walsh Jesuit,” said the coach. “They’re a very well-coached, and very talented, team. We have to be ready for them.

“We’re focused, but there are a few things we need to work on to get a little bit better. We try to get better every time we step on to the court. We want to be better tomorrow than we were today. That’s been our slogan all season long. If we continue to do that, we’ll just keep getting stronger and stronger as the season goes on.”

With a win over Walsh Jesuit, next up would be the district championship game at home against the winner of fourth-seeded Austintown-Fitch and eighth-seeded Massillon Perry Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

“Nordonia has never advanced past districts,” Vasko said.

The Knights also gained a ton of recognition recently. Banks was named player of the year in Ohio volleyball district three and the Suburban League National Conference.

Sopata was named first-team all-district and conference, while Monroe was named to the second team for both district and conference.

Mason was named first team all confernece and honorable mention all districits, while Sparks was names honorable mention all-district and and all-conference. Junior middle hitter Celine Puscia was also named honorable mention all-confrernce.