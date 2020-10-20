Short-handed Tallmadge volleyball stumbles into postseason

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Tallmadge volleyball team did not exactly end the regular season on a high note.

The Blue Devils lost their final four matches, the last of which was a 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 defeat Oct. 15 at Suburban League American Conference rival Aurora.

Tallmadge finished the regular part of its schedule with a 13-7 overall record and a 7-5 mark in the American Conference.

“Aurora took care of business,” Blue Devils head coach Jim Maloof said. “I changed the rotation a little bit and tried to change some things up a little before the second set, but it just wasn’t meant to be. The team generally wasn’t clicking that well. When you’re off a little bit as a team, and a new setter is trying to work things out, it’s tough.”

That new setter is senior Kaela Skubic, who had 15 assists. Skubic has changed positions from her usual defensive specialist slot ever since junior Ellie Kirker, the regular setter, went down with an injury a couple weeks ago.

“It wasn’t clicking for Kaela against Aurora,” said Maloof. “She clicked a lot better against Revere two weeks ago. “With Ellie not being there, it was hard to get the offense going. If we’d been able to click offensively, the outcome would’ve been a bit different.

“I believe that Ellie is going to be back for the postseason in some capacity. We’re still trying to assess where we’re at. It’s taking a little bit longer for her to recover from her injury than we thought. It’s just one of those things. Mentally, she just has to get out there and move around a little bit and say, ‘You know what? I’m going to be OK.’ I think she just needs to get her confidence back. Once she does that, I think she’ll be just fine.”

Maloof obviously would have liked to finish the regular season on a better note.

“But if you put things in perspective, we’ve had a tough schedule,” he said. “I made it that way, so I’m not complaining. I did that to prepare the team as best we could. In the last four matches, there was a tough four-set loss to Highland, which is probably one of the better Division I teams. Then we dropped one to Brecksville-Broadview Heights in five sets, and then we dropped one to Revere in five.

“I think the loss to Aurora was a little bit of a carryover from all of those matches. At the end of the day, I knew Aurora was going to be a tough match because of the way they match up against us. They match up with us better than any team we played all season.

“I knew going into that match that we were going to have a hard time. Sometimes you know certain matchups are just going to cause you trouble, and you try to do the best you can to get around them.”

Senior outside hitter Emma Eyre had 18 digs and five kills.

“It wasn’t one of Emma’s better matches, but she still did a good job,” said Maloof. “She’s a hustler and a worker. She worked hard the entire match and definitely put out a 100 percent effort.”

Junior middle hitter Mia Hurst had five kills, Emma Garbinsky had four service points and sophomore middle hitter Kendall Kirkland contributed three blocks.

“Kendall’s blocking has definitely come along,” the coach said. “Anytime you have somebody step up and lead the team in a category, it’s nice, especially for a younger player like her.”

Tallmadge, seeded fourth in its bracket, received a first-round bye and is set to host the winner of 10th-seeded Garfield Heights Trinity and 36th-seeded Akron Springfield in a Northeast 4 Division II sectional final Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

If they win, next up for the Blue Devils would be the winner of sixth-seeded Rocky River and 23rd-seeded Canal Fulton Northwest in a district semifinal Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.