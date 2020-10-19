Nordonia volleyball closes out best regular season in school history

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Last year, the Nordonia volleyball team was co-champion of the Suburban League National Conference. This year, the Knights have the conference championship all to themselves.

They concluded the regular season Oct. 15 with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 victory at National Conference rival Wadsworth.

Nordonia finished the season with a 20-1 overall record, the best in school history, and a 14-0 mark in the conference.

“The girls were looking to go undefeated in the conference to finish one of their goals this season, and they did it,” Nordonia head coach Tim Vasko said. “They went out and just took control of the match. We dominated.”

Leading the way for Nordonia was junior middle hitter/outside hitter Mya Sopata, who had 25 service points, 14 digs, six aces and six kills.

“Mya is one of our all-around players,” said Vasko. “She was digging the ball well. She had a good all-around match from start to finish. She comes to play every match.”

Senior setter Riley Monroe had 37 assists, while senior outside hitter Joy Banks totaled 22 kills and two blocks. Senior middle hitter Aleana Mason hung up seven kills.

“Aleana has been incredible for us this year,” Vasko said. “She has the second-highest hitting percentage on the team. She’s just an all-around good player. She has a great attitude. She’s a great individual and a great player at the same time. We wouldn’t be where we are without her.”

Nordonia began the week Oct. 13 with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 triumph at home against conference rival Twinsburg.

Monroe had 43 assists and Banks had 24 kills and three blocks.

“Riley has been good for us all year,” said the coach. “She’s making some good decisions spreading the ball around the court. Opponents never know who she’s going to set the ball to.

“Joy is Joy. No matter what night it is, even if she’s off a little bit, she’s going to get her kills. She’s been playing great.”

Senior right-side hitter Faith Sparks had 10 digs and nine kills, Sopata had 10 digs, Mason had three aces and junior middle hitter Celine Puscian contributed a pair of blocks.

Nordonia is seeded second in the Northeast superdistrict tournament. The Knights, who received a first-round bye, are scheduled to host the winner of 32nd seeded Solon and 33rd seeded Cuyahoga Falls Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. in a sectional final.

If Nordonia wins, next up will be the winner of 13th seeded Marietta and 14th seeded Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in a district semifinal.

“We’re confident,” Vasko said. “We have to be ready to play because any team can beat us any day if you overlook them. You can get beat and get knocked out early. Everyone is aiming for you. We are focused on our next match and will come ready to play.”