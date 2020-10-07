Aurora volleyball shows positives in four-set loss to Revere

Steve Batko

Correspondent

There are times that actions in a loss can reflect more positively on a team than the team’s play when it registers a victory.

Competing in the Suburban League can only help local volleyball teams when the postseason comes around.

This narrative fits Aurora very well.

Host Aurora dropped a 3-1 league decision to Revere Oct. 6 by the score of 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, and 25-16.

The defeat has the Greenmen at 7-6 overall and 5-5 in the Suburban League American Conference.

Alayna Fromwiller posted 15 kills while Maggie Bradley had 49 assists and Maria Parks posted 18 digs.

Revere (11-5, 8-2) was led by Anna Freeman, who had 25 kills and three aces. Dakota Drenth had 41 assists.

It was a recent loss on the road to powerful league rival Medina Highland that got Aurora head coach Tyler Price fired up.

Fired up – in a good way.

Aurora lost 3-2 at Highland Oct. 1, but it was the way his club fought back against one of the hottest clubs in the entire area. The Hornets (16-2, 9-1) won 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 15-25, and 15-7.

“It’s been an up and down week as far as wins and losses, but we are playing some very good volleyball,” said Price.

“Pushing Highland to five after losing the first two sets is a major compliment to the determination and grit of this team,” said Price.

“In the Revere match, we played well but kept trying to dig ourselves out of some big holes, and we just couldn’t overcome them,” he added.

That didn’t happen for the Greenmen at Highland.

Leading the team in kills was Lauren VonderHaar with 14. Parks had five aces, Brooke Fishback had 13 digs, and Bradley added 39 assists. Alayna Tessena led Highland with 14 kills, 11 digs and four aces.

“I was concerned about a letdown after the Highland match, but the girls swept a talented Kent team,” said Price.

Aurora won 3-0 at Kent Roosevelt in a league match as Bradley had 12 digs and 32 assists, Fromwiller posted 13 kills, VonderHaar had three blocks, and Parks had five aces.

In upcoming action, Aurora hosts Tallmadge in league play Oct. 15 and plays a non-league battle at St. Vincent-St. Mary Oct. 17.

“We have three more matches in the next two weeks, so there will be some downtime to get healthy, and then, physically and mentally prepare for the playoffs,” said Price.

The Greenmen have moved up to Division I this season as the postseason will have a new alignment, featuring an option of three different 16-team brackets feeding into regional action.