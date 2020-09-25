Nordonia volleyball rallies to win instant classic with Hudson

HUDSON — After years of chasing the best in the Suburban League National Conference, Nordonia volleyball has gone from the hunter to the hunted this fall.

The defending National Conference champions have adapted to the role well, as Nordonia ran through its first cycle of conference games undefeated.

However, Knights coach Tim Vasko had a feeling his team would be in for a fight when it visited Hudson Sept. 24, despite sweeping the Explorers earlier this season.

Vasko’s premonition proved right, as fans were treated to an instant classic between the two rivals.

Hudson took a one-set lead twice, only to see Nordonia rally to win a five-set thriller 20-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-21,15-12 at Ray “Buck” Hyser Gymnasium.

Nordonia ran its winning streak to 13 matches, as the Knights improved to 13-1, 8-0 in the National Conference, while Hudson dropped to 8-3, 6-3 in the conference.

Both coaches had smiles on their faces after the match, which reflected their mutual respect for each other and the high level of offensive volleyball played throughout the match.

"They are a really good team," Vasko said of Hudson. "They've got a lot of good young players. We knew they would be better than the first time we played them and they were. And so were we.

"Hudson is going to be good for the next three years, for sure," Vasko added.

As for Hudson, coach Brad Disandis was very happy with his troops, despite having a seven-match win streak snapped — which dated back to Hudson's first match with the Knights.

"We played extremely well tonight," Disandis said. "We executed our game plan very well. We were able to slow a lot of their offense down at times."

Disandis knew it would be impossible to shut down Nordonia hitters Joy Banks and Mya Sopata completely, but the Explorers made Nordonia work.

Hudson's defense finished with a huge total of 102 digs on the night. The Explorers also served a nearly perfect game, going 101-of-106 (95.2 percent) on serves.

"We knew going in that they had some great players," Disandis said. "We were able to play great offense as well."

Hudson showed in set one it was up for the challenge.

After a tight start to the set, Hudson opened a 14-9 gap thanks to five straight service points from senior Brooke Ramlow and never trailed thereafter.

Despite Nordonia notching 14 kills in the first set alone, the Explores claimed set one after a kill in the middle by Izzy Colopy.

Hudson looked set to take a two-set lead, as it had Nordonia down 18-12 in set two, forcing Vasko to call timeout.

However, the Knights responded with six straight service points from junior Celine Puscian to take the lead. The best point of the match came with the set tied a 19-19, as both teams made several diving digs before Sopata finished the point with a kill.

Sopata, who finished with 18 kills and three aces, was smiling ear-to-ear after the match.

"I was just so excited to play in a match like this," Sopata said. "It was back and forth the whole time. I've been waiting for a match like this all year."

Nordonia dominated the rest of the second set and claimed it when Hudson was called for a net violation.

Set three saw Nordonia come out firing, as the Knights blazed out to a 14-4 lead. However, Hudson would slowly chip away at the lead until tying the set at 21-21.

Hudson then fended off three set points from the Knights before a hitting error by the Knights gave Hudson a 2-1 lead.

"I'm extremely proud of my girls," Vasko said. "We had that 14-4 lead in the third set and we blew it. But we never gave up."

Nordonia came back and never trailed in set four, through the Explorers remained pesky throughout. Hudson cut the lead to 22-21 at one point before two straight kills from Banks sent the match to a fifth set.

Banks finished with a game-high 22 kills.

Set five was nip-and-tuck all the way with two teams exchanging kills all the way.

Hudson took a 11-9 lead, forcing Vasko to call timeout, but Nordonia responded with three straight points, forcing Disandis to call timeout.

Banks' 22nd kill of the night gave Nordonia match point and the Knights claimed the win when Hudson was unable to return a serve from Sopata.

Nordonia setter Riley Monroe was all over the court, finishing with 56 assist.

"Riley killed it tonight," Sopata said. "She had their blockers going everywhere."

Disandis noted his setter had an excellent two-way game, as Melissa Hansen finished with 47 assists and 17 digs. Libero Anna Faust finished with 30 dig.

Hudson was led by 13 kills from Erica Kutchin, 11 kills from Page Gross and 10 from Ramlow.