Twinsburg volleyball gives great effort vs. state power Wadsworth

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Despite an outstanding effort against a dangerous Wadsworth squad, Twinsburg just could not overcome the Grizzlies height and blocking ability.

Twinsburg was not outclassed by Wadsworth and gave a good fight before falling 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Sept. 10 at home in a Suburban League National Conference contest.

Wadsworth, a second seed in last year’s Brunswick District, has eight athletes that are 5-foot-9 or taller.

“We came out really strong again against Wadsworth, but unfortunately we couldn’t sustain for the entire match,” noted Tiger head coach Jessica Rader. “They have a lot of height and some phenomenal blocking, but once again, I was happy with our effort.

“Our senior leaders are pretty competitive kids, and they don’t easily accept defeat.”

Twinsburg, 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the league, had a spirited league win on Senior Night against Stow-Munroe Falls 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 13-25, and 15-13 on Sept. 9.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors who have played together for a long time - and it shows,” commented Rader. “Their chemistry on the floor is great and they do a great job of working together to be successful.”

Rader was imaginative to get all seven senior athletes into the lineup for the special evening.

The seven seniors include Aryanna Starkey (DS), Emily Huber (RS), Alaina Varga (S/OH), Carisa Tanner (S), Kierra Willis (OH), Bryanna Curry (MH), and Ashley Cavadas (MH).

“They aren’t usually all on the floor at the same time since there is some overlap in positions, but we decided to be creative against Stow since it was our Senior Night,” Rader said.

“We came up with a lineup that allowed all seven of them to start the game (including the libero) and they came out on fire,” added the coach. “We played with so much energy and intensity in the first set. Eventually, the underclassmen came back in and they were able to feed off of the energy sparked by our seniors.”

In the match against Wadsworth, Curry had seven kills, three aces and one block.

Tanner registered 13 assists and junior Allie Jamison had 14 digs in the loss.

Wadsworth (6-1), 4-0 in league action, was paced by 6-foot-1 Rebecca Dunkle with 10 kills, five blocks, and 12 assists.

For the Stow match, Cavadas had six blocks and 11 kills, Huber posted six aces, Tanner had 37 assists and 12 digs, Willis 13 kills and 12 digs, Varga had 10 digs, and Curry added 11 kills and 11 digs.

Twinsburg has a busy league slate coming up with Hudson on the road Sept. 15, home against Nordonia Sept. 16, and a home tilt against Cuyahoga Falls Sept. 22. All matches begin at 6:30 pm