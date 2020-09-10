After 'fun night' with Ravenna, Woodridge volleyball loses to Coventry

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

It was a fun night.

That is how Woodridge volleyball head coach Katie Cicione described her team’s 25-10, 25-13, 25-10 rout at Metro Athletic Conference rival Ravenna Sept. 3.

“It was a pretty quick night,” she said. “The girls structured a game plan and played disciplined. We got to play a lot of our underclassmen.”

On Sept. 8, Woodridge had a huge test against MAC rival Coventry. Woodridge, the home team, put up a gallant effort but fell to the Comets 26-28, 26-24, 25-12, 25-14.

In the win over Ravenna, Woodridge was led by senior setter Alyssa Speakman and senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Bella McBride.

Speakman had 17 assists, four aces, two kills and two digs, while McBride had seven digs, six aces, three assists and two kills.

“Alyssa’s serving has been key for us this season. It was key against Ravenna. She played really well,” said Cicione. “Bella is a good leader. She’s very consistent, she’s very competitive. No matter who we’re playing, she keeps a good mindset the whole time.”

Sophomore right-side hitter/defensive specialist Anna Laczo had nine digs, seven aces and six kills. Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Mya Lathem notched seven aces, four kills and three digs.

Junior outside hitter Emily Dennison had six kills, four digs and three aces, while senior defensive specialist Sarah Abood contributed four digs, three assists and an ace.

Senior middle/right-side hitter Audrey Donnelly had four kills and two blocks. Senior defensive specialist Morgan LaMancusa had three aces and two digs.

Senior defensive specialist Jordan Ritterbeck had four digs, freshman middle hitter Hope Donnelly, Audrey’s sister, had two kills and a block and junior setter Emma Lahoski had three assists.

The loss to Coventry was a “good” loss, according to Cicione.

“Hey, Coventry is the best team in our conference and one of the best programs in our area,” she said. “To take a set off of them and compete with them is phenomenal. It shows a lot of growth within our program.

“Coventry took charge in the last two sets. They played very, very well. I think we got a little gassed and lost vision of the game plan in the third and fourth sets.”

Leading the way for Woodridge were Lathem and Laczo. Lathem had 16 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Laczo had 14 kills, nine digs and two blocks.

“Mya’s ball control, her explosiveness … talk about a senior leader … she played so consistent and competed all the way through,” said the coach. “She had a good match.

“Anna is so athletic. She’s been playing on our varsity since she was a freshman. She’s had a different role for us this year. She has to play her defense, she has to play all the way around. Her mindset for being how young she is outrageous. She is tricky and explosive. She competed so well.”

Speakman had 37 assists, six digs and three aces, McBride had 11 digs and nine kills, while Abood notched 13 digs and an ace.

Audrey Donnelly had five kills and four blocks, and Hope Donnelly contributed four blocks and three kills.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Cicione said. “Our two losses were to competitive teams. We have the talent, we have the growth and we have the want.”

Woodridge is scheduled to take a 4-1 overall record and a 2-1 MAC mark into a home match against conference rival Streetsboro Sept. 10.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at conference foe Cloverleaf Sept. 15 and are set to host Palmyra Southeast Sept. 16. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.