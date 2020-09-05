Twinsburg volleyball off to bright start

Steve Batko

Correspondent

There have been some bright performances in the early season for a Twinsburg volleyball team that is still sorting out its squad and player rotations.

Twinsburg, 1-2 overall, has a 3-0 win at Cuyahoga Falls, and a pair of 3-0 losses to North Royalton and Brecksville in recent Suburban League National Conference action.

Overall, head coach Jessica Rader is pleased with the work of her squad.

“The scores have been really tight in the sets we have lost (one set was 25-27 against North Royalton), but we haven’t been able to turn the corner yet,” emphasized Rader.

“We are still working out some of the personnel questions we had coming into the season, with a mixture of underclassmen and seniors rotating in several different positions.”

With the delayed start being changed to sooner dates, like many area programs, Twinsburg was caught off guard.

“We only had one scrimmage before beginning our conference schedule so it’s still a work in progress,” commented Rader.

Seniors Kierra Willis and Bree Curry are averaging nine kills per match. Senior Ashley Cavadas is averaging seven kills for the Lady Tigers.

Senior Carisa Tanner is averaging 28 assists a match and junior Allie Jamison is averaging 17 digs.

Twinsburg will host its Senior Night Sept. 8 against Stow-Munroe Falls.

Other top returnees for Twinsburg include junior Lilly Piccolo (defensive specialist/libero) and junior outside hitter Jenna Pollock.