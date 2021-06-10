Tallmadge's Riley Murphy takes third at state high jump

STAFF REPORT

Riley Murphy said there was only one place that would satisfy him at the state meet.

He didn't quite get that place, but he did earn his second All-Ohio honor in the high jump.

Murphy finished third in the state in the high jump, this time at the Division I level. The Division I state meet took place June 5 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Murphy came in among the favorites in the high jump, after winning the competition in rainy conditions at the Division I regional meet at Austintown.

Conditions were the exact opposite June 5 in Columbus, as a hot and humid day greeted the competitors.

After passing on his opening jump at 6 feet, Murphy cleared 6-feet-2 on his first attempt and 6-4 on his second attempt. He then leapt over 6-5 on his first attempt, securing himself an All-Ohio slot, as one of five jumpers to clear that height.

Murphy then attempted to clear 6-6, which would tie his own school record, but missed on three consecutive jumps.

Murphy's best height of 6-5 equalled that New Richmond's Justin Ackerman and Shaker Heights' Ethan Bryant, but Murphy took third as he needed fewer jumps to clear the height.

Dover junior Joey Farthing won the high jump state title with a leap of 6-7. Austintown-Fitch senior Nate Leskovec, whom Murphy beat at regionals, took second place by clearing 6-6.