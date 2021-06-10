Stow's Atkinson finished third in state in 800-meter run

STAFF REPORT

Stow-Munroe Falls freshman Jayla Atkinson head to the state track meet hoping for a better outcome than her performance at the state cross country meet last November.

She put a cap on one of the best freshman running years in Stow history by earning All-Ohio honors.

Atkinson finished third in the 800-meter run June 5 at the Division I state track meet, which took place at Hilliard Darby High School.

Atkinson was in contention for the state title in the home stretch and finished in a time of 2:11.69.

She finished just a few strides behind state champion Lindsay Stull of Hilliard Davidson (2:10.35) and runner-up Morgan Monesmith of Hathaway Brown (2:11).

Atkinson was the lone female Bulldog at the state meet, but she earned six team points, putting Stow in a nine-way tie for 33rd place in the Division I girls team race.

Mentor won the Division I girls team title with 70 points.

On June 4 at Darby, Stow junior Xavier Preston hoped to reach the finals in the 100-meter dash.

Running in the second of three semifinal heats, Preston finished in 10.88 seconds. However, that time put him fifth in his heat and 12th overall in the prelims, eliminated him for All-Ohio contention.

The Stow boys 800-meter relay team of junior Dustin Horner, Preston, sophomore Brian Turner and senior Clayton Mosher also hoped to advance to the finals. However, the quartet was disqualified in its preliminary heat June 4.