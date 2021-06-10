Hudson girls 3,200-meter relay takes fifth at state meet

STAFF REPORT

Hudson's history of success in distance running goes back generations, with many Explorers earning glory at the state level.

In their final act as Explorers, four Hudson seniors added to that legacy June 4 by adding another All-Ohio honor to the list.

Seniors Emmaline Hannan, Sydney Gallagher, Jordyn Hopgood and Brenna Beucler combined to finish fifth in the 3,200-meter relay at the Division I state meet.

The Division I meet took place June 4 and 5 at Hilliard Darby High School.

The Explorers' quartet finished the relay in 9:16.13, just beating Beavercreek to the line for fifth place. Mentor won the 3,200 relay state title in a time of 9:04.73.

The relay earned Hudson four points, which tied the Explorers with five other teams for 48th in the girls team race. Mentor won the Division I girls team title with 70 points, nearly doubling the total of runner-up Gahanna Lincoln (36).

On June 5, Hannan had a shot at some individual glory in the 1,600-meter run. In her final race for Hudson, Hannan finished 11th in a time of 5:12.03 and finished off the podium.

The Hudson boys' lone qualifier for the state meet was the relay team of senior Jacob Clary, senior Luke McLaughlin, junior Colin Pierce and junior Marshall Whited in the 400-meter relay.

On June 4, the Explorers' quartet competed in the third semifinal heat, looking to advance to the finals. However, Hudson's time of 42.84 seconds was good for fifth in its heat and 12th overall in the prelims, eliminating it from the meet.