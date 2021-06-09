Track & Field | Aurora's Crawford, 4x400 relay compete at state championships

Staff report

Five Aurora athletes qualified for the Division I state track & field championships, held June 4-5 at Hilliard Darby High School in Suburban Columbus.

Representing the Greenmen were senior Donovan Crawford in the discus and the 4x400-meter relay of seniors Noah Harrison and Max Manderbach, and juniors Aiden Henderson and Ryan Kotora.

Crawford's event, the discus throw, was contested on Saturday morning. Crawford qualified with a throw of 172 feet, 4 inches at the regional championships at Austintown Fitch.

Competing in the second flight, Crawford got off a throw of 148-0 on his first attempt, fouled and then threw 144-3 on his third attempt. That distance was not enough to advance Crawford to the finals and he finished in 12th place.

The 4x400 relay won the regional championship with a time of 3 minutes, 25.67 seconds, and was put in the third (and final) heat on Friday, June 4.

The quartet crossed the finish line in 3:25.80 but finished in fifth place of six relays in its heat. The top two teams in each of the three heats and the next two fastest times qualified for Saturday's finals.

The Greenmen's time placed them in 13th place for the event.