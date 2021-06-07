Twinsburg's Carthen earns two All-Ohio places at Division I state meet

On a broiling weekend in suburban Columbus, the Twinsburg track teams looked to continue their legacy of success at the Division I state meet, which was hosted Friday and Saturday by Hilliard Darby High School.

As has been the case all postseason, the Tigers top performer was senior thrower Nighyah Carthen.

Carthen became the first Tiger to earn All-Ohio honors in both throwing events, as she finished fourth in the discus competition Friday and fifth in the shot put Saturday.

Carthen opened the state meet by reaching the final in the discus, thanks to a throw of 123 feet, 8 inches in her third toss.

Sitting in eighth place heading into the final round of throws, Carthen tossed a distance of 126-feet-8 in her last throw to move into fourth.

Avon's Molly Radcliffe won the discus title by more than 12 feet, thanks to a winning throw of 144-feet-4.

In the shot put competition Saturday, Carthen again had her best efforts on throws three and sixth.

After a foul and poor throw to start, Carthen's third throw of 42-feet-6 broke the Twinsburg school record and propelled her into the finals.

On her final throw, Carthen equalled her best distance of 42-feet-6, confirming her in fifth place.

Radcliffe earned double gold in the throws, as she won the shot put with a toss of 46-feet-7.5.

Carthen ended up as Twinsburg's lone All-Ohioan, as the Tigers' runners were unable to reach the finals on Saturday.

Twinsburg had hoped its 800-meter relay team of junior Akira Johnson, freshman Savannah Swanda, junior Rana Thornton and sophomore Arriah Gilmer could compete for the state title.

However, the Tigers were disqualified in the preliminaries when they passed the baton outside the second exchange zone.

In the 400 relay, Twinsburg's quartet of freshman Bree Branch, junior Paris Gosha-Foreman, Johnson and Thronton was able to complete its preliminary heat.

However, the Tigers' time of 49.73 was 15th best, eliminating them from the competition.

Junior Sophie Besett had no better luck in the 400-meter dash, as her preliminary time of 58.9 seconds ranked as the 13th-fastest.

Twinsburg's lone male competitor at the state meet was senior Antoine Brown in the 200-meter dash.

Brown his preliminary in a time of 22.65 seconds, which was good for 14th-fastest.