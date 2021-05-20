Falls' Ellie Brustowski scores two hurdles titles at league meet

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Ellie Brustoski had quite a meet May 12 and May 14 at the Suburban League Meet National Conference at Nordonia.

The Cuyahoga Falls sophomore captured both the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.15 seconds and the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.29.

It was a fine day all-around for the Brustoskis as Ellie’s sister Emma, a senior, finished both third in the 200 with a time of 26.88 and fifth in the 100 with a clocking of 13.12. Senior Grace Lowe finished both third in the 100 with a time of 12.79 and sixth in the 200 with a time of 27.11.

"I feel really good about today. I had been out for a little while," Ellie Brustoski said. "I love being able to compete with Emma. I wish we had more time, especially after we lost last year."

Ellie Brustoski, Emma Brustoski, Lowe and sophomore Natalie Polidoro placed third in the 400 relay with a time of 51.02.

Overall, the Black Tigers finished sixth out of eight teams with 70 points. Twinsburg won the competition with 112.5 points, Hudson finished second with 98 points and Wadsworth was third with 94.5 points.

Lowe won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6.5 inches. Emma Brustoski finished third with a leap of 16-8.75.

Alyssa Walters placed third in the discus with a throw of 100 feet.

Polidoro, Kayla Brown, Maiya McKirgan and Riley Koehler teamed to finish eighth in the 800 relay with a time of 1:53.35. The same four girls combined to place eighth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:45.4.

Junior Laila Smith, sophomores Kloey Dunford and Teagan Barnett and freshman Katie Fox joined forces to finish eighth in the 3,200 relay with a clocking of 11:20.73.

As for the Cuyahoga Falls boys track and field team, the Black Tigers finished eighth out of eight teams with 25 points. Hudson won the competition with 128 points, Wadsworth finished second with 125 points and Stow-Munroe Falls was third with 121 points.

Senior Lukas Keverkamp led the way by finishing third in the 3,200 with a time of 9:37.85. Junior Koby Dunford finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:32.86.

Senior Christian Casto finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.25. Junior Chris Dortch placed eighth in the 100 with a clocking of 11.42.

Casto, Dortch, senior Jaylen Powlowski and junior Alex Moore teamed to finish fifth in the 800 relay with a time of 1:33.26.

Dunford, Keverkamp, sophomore Ethan Hatfield and Andrew Wegner combined to finish eighth in the 3,200 relay with a clocking of 8:57.27.

Sophomores Jacob Norton and Owen Wallace plus Aeron Jenkins and Daniel Masl joined forces to place eighth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:08.45.

Junior Zach Dalton finished seventh in the shot put with a toss of 41-6.5.

Casto finished eighth in the high jump with a lea