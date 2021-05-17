Track and field | Lauren Tincher, Ryan Kotora are Suburban League championships

Staff report

The Aurora girls track and field team finished in second place and the Greenmen boys were third at the recent Suburban League American Division Championships held at Tallmadge.

The Greenmen scored 122 points to finish as runner-up in the girls team scoring behind Medina Highland (202). Aurora's success was evident in its depth, scoring in all 17 events.

Junior Lauren Tincher led the way with two first-place finishes, in the 100 meters (season best 12.93 seconds) and the long jump (17 feet, 0.25 inches). She was also the anchor of the 4x200 relay (1:51.23) and 4x400 relay (4:14.85), which both placed second.

Freshman Hannah Salgado placed in two events, finishing sixth in the pole vault (8-6) and eighth in the 200 (28.53). She was also a member of the 4x100 relay which finished third (53.55) and the 4x200 relay.

Other members of the 4x100 relay were Mia Bryant, Kassidy Fry and Mya Neal. Other members of the 4x200 relay were Grace Barto and Hannah Rogge.

Senior Victoria Blechschmid also placed twice, finishing seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.56) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (53.15).

Senior Mikayla Jones and junior Morgan Schmitt both had high places in the 800 and 1600. Jones was third (2:29.49) and Schmitt was fourth (2:32.06) in the 800, while Schmitt was second (5:13.41) and Jones was third (5:19.77) in the 1600.

Barto was third in the 400 (1:03.75) and the leadoff on the 4x400 relay and the winning 4x800 relay (9:51.39). Rogge and Libby Evans joined Barto and Tincher on the 4x400 relay, and Schmitt, Kayla Kane and Jones made up the 4x800 relay.

Kane was second (11:41.20) and Stephanie Lubin was sixth (12:27.58) in the 3200 meters; Rogge was sixth in the 200 (28.50); Mia Bryant was seventh in the 100 (13.25), and Caitlin Hensley was eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.86).

In field events, Fry and Neal tied for fifth in the high jump (4-8), Breena Baker was seventh in the shot put (30-5.25) and Kitana Slomovitz was fourth in the discus (101-6).

Boys place third

The Aurora boys finished third in the team standings with 133 points. Tallmadge was the winning team with 166 points, followed by Medina Highland with 136.

Ryan Kotora was the Greenmen's lone individual champion, winning the 200 in 23.08 seconds.

Kotora also led off the champion 4x200 and 4x400 relays. He was joined by Matt Studer, Jimmy Mehallis and Aiden Henderson on the 4x200 (1:31.51) and Max Manderbach, Henderson and Noah Harrison on the 4x400 relay (3:31.27)

The 4x800 relay of Andrew Ploskunak, Matt Singleton, Nate Reuhr and Harrison also finished in first lace (8:09.26).

Four Greenmen placed in two individual events. Donovan Crawford was second in the discus (156-5) and fourth in the shot put (45-11.25); Mehallis was second in the long jump (20-1) and third in the 200 (23.19); Ploskunak was fourth in the 3200 (9:52.29) and sixth in the 1600 (4:34.74), and Decon Salgado was fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.94) and eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.53).

Other placers were Harrison, second in the 800 (2:03.59); Singleton, second in the 1600 (4:21.56); Manderbach, third in the 400 (52.09); Zeb Smith, third in the high jump (6-0); Kevin Paul, fifth in the shot put (43-7.50); Jacob Matousek, fifth in the long jump (19-0.25); Henderson, 6th in the 400 (52.80); Ruehr, sixth in the 800 (2:08.00); Robbie Will, seventh in the 3200 (10:11.81); Ben Stockdale, seventh in the pole vault (9-6); Matt Studer, eighth in the 100 (11.62); Rohan Shaik, eighth in the high jump (5-6), and Max Bailey, eighth in the discus (114-2).

The 4x100 relay of Kotora, Zane Martin, Mehallis and Studer was sixth in 49.58.

Both Aurora teams will compete in the OHSAA Division I district championships on Wednesday and Friday at Austintown Fitch Falcon Stadium.