With Wrap-Up Meet wrapped, Woodridge track ready for postseason

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Featuring some of the top track programs in the area, the 10th annual Woodridge Wrap-Up Meet prepped the Bulldogs for the first-ever Metro Athletic Conference Championship meet.

Bulldog head coaches Jeff Howard and Scott Mercer saw some great performances to wrap up the regular season.

Woodridge made a bid for team titles at the MAC Championships May 11, 13 and 14. The meet was set for Ravenna’s Portage Community Bank Stadium and the pole vault competition May 14 in Lodi.

Howard and Mercer look for plenty of athletes to score at the upcoming Division II district Championships in Cortland Lakeview May 20 and 22.

Thanks to a brilliant showing by the club’s distance runners, Woodridge registered a runner-up finish out of 17 boys teams at the Wrap-Up Meet May 8.

The girls finished third overall with a strong effort, paced by a pair of titles in the hurdles by sophomore sensation Anna Rorrer.

“On the track, Anna continued her dominant spring,” Howard said. “She won both hurdle races and anchored two sprint relays to top four finishes.”

Rorrer raced to victory in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.53 seconds and crossed first in the 300 hurdles in 46.22 seconds.

In boys’ action, Woodridge outscored Division I power Hudson, which is also a state power in cross country. The Dogs outscored Hudson 43-24 in distance events.

Overall team standings saw Hudson edge Woodridge 97-94 while the Dogs finished ahead of strongholds like Cleveland Glenville (70), Massillon Perry (64), Wadsworth (59), St. Vincent-St. Mary (42), Chardon (40), Copley (38), and Walsh Jesuit (36).

Crossing in a lightening quick time of 4-minutes and 24.0 seconds, senior Caden Hibbs triumphed in the 1,600-meter race.

Hibbs bested neighboring CVCA rival Brennan Akins (4:24.28) as well as junior teammate Aaron Dutt, who had a fantastic race to finish third in 4:24.59.

Senior Zayd Elkurd grabbed his individual title in a tight 800-meter battle as he was clocked at 1:58.23, beating Copley’s Sam Savage (1:58.44), Titan Casey (1:58.62) of Hudson, and Wadsworth’s Luke Loveless (1:59.73).

In the 3,200-meter competition, senior Ryan Champa crossed in a winning time of 9:22.04. He defeated the Hudson senior duo of Jack Root (9:23.67) and Elliot Durkee (9:26.14).

With ease, the Dogs’ 3,200-meter relay won with a fast time of 8:11.35.

Comprising the relay was Champa, freshman Sam Su, senior Andrew Lauck, and Elkurd, who had a blazing-fast leg of 1:59.8.

Standout four-year senior Angelo Regec had a strong day in the throws.

Regec placed second in the shot put with a throw of 45-feet and 11.5 inches. In the discus, Regec had a toss of 152-3 feet.

Improving sophomore Oliver Mayer supported Regec with a great meet of his own with a fourth-place discus throw of 147-9 feet and a fifth-place effort in the shot put of 43-5 feet.

Junior Kyle Carey took part in three different fifth-place finishes at the event!

Carey ran fifth in the 110-meter-high hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and in the 1,600-meter relay (3:35.44) along with senior Kalo Armoutliev, Dutt, and Elkurd.

In the 110 highs, Carey crossed in 16.20 seconds. He had a strong time of 41.28 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

Lauck added a fifth in the open 3,200-meters in 9:49.31, Cooper DeFrange was fifth in the high jump at 5-10 feet, and Hibbs ran sixth in the 800 in 2:00.41. Senior Nic Tafini ran seventh in the 300 hurdles in 42.52 ticks.

Girls standings saw Chardon win with 109 points, followed by Hudson 88, Woodridge 78, St. V 60, Wadsworth 48, and Walsh Jesuit (38.5).

Howard was excited as freshman Reese Reaman registered a critical double in the meet as she had runner-up finishes in the 1,600-meter race and the 3,200-meter competition.

With an incredible time of 5:11.50, Reaman claimed second in the 1,600 and her time in the 3,200-meter run was 11:37.07.

Izzy Best also had a big day for Woodridge as she crossed second in the 800-meters in 2:17.23, ran fourth in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:12.59, and had a fast 61.3-second leg to pace the 1,600-meter relay to a third-place effort.

The 1,600 relay had a clocking of 4:15.51 with Best, Evelyn Willett, Maddie Karlo, and Rorrer.

“Izzy raced well to finish second in a competitive 800-meter field and she ran a season best to finish fourth in the 1,600 as well,” said Howard.

Continuing to get better each meet, Corrine Betts also had a strong performance as the sophomore had a third-place in the shot put throw with an effort of 34-0 feet and added a discus toss of 103-9 feet, which was seventh overall.

“Corrine threw personal bests in the shot put and discus to earn seven team points,” proclaimed Howard.

The Bulldogs’ 800-meter relay took fourth, crossing in 1:49.69 with Best, Belle Norris, Karlo, and Rorrer.

Woodridge added a fourth-place in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:01.49 with Willett, Eloise Willet, Anastasia Bakuhn, and Leah Ziegler.

Kathryn Kiley also posted a seventh-place in the pole vault with a vault of 8-0 feet and was eighth in the high jump at 4-8 feet. Sophia Davis also reached 8-0 feet in the pole vault and was ninth.