Stow's Barry wins MVP title at Bulldog Relays

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Heading into the league meet, Stow-Munroe Falls’ Jo Barry made the most of his opportunities to wrap up a successful track and field regular season.

Barry was named the Meet MVP by the coaches in attendance for the 46th annual Kiwanis Bulldog Relays at Olmsted Falls May 7.

An exciting senior hurdler, who also can make an impact in a couple of the Bulldog’s exciting relay races, Barry was expected to be one of Stow’s top athletes at the league meet, which features some of the top hurdlers in the entire area.

Head coach J.K. LeSeure is looking forward to the post season as the Bulldogs will compete at the Nordonia Division I district championships May 19 and 21.

LeSeure has a batch of athletes capable of scoring big in both the league and district meets.

In impressive fashion, Barry bagged a pair of titles and a runner-up finish at Olmsted Falls.

Barry captured the 110-meter-high hurdles championship at the Bulldog Relays with a time of 15.42 seconds.

The speedy Barry also ran in the title-winning 800-meter relay that crushed the field with a time of 1:32.41.

A huge post season threat, the Stow 800-meter relay includes junior Dustin Horner, junior Xavier Preston and senior Clayton Mosher.

Barry also ran in the second-place 440-meter shuttle hurdles race (1:03.45) that also included sophomore Brayden Gabele, junior Jack Morgan, and freshman Aaron Hawes.

That shuttle hurdles time is believed to be the second fastest in school history to a crew in 2011 led by Tyler Jones.

Youthful Stow won the team championship at Olmsted Falls against a robust field of teams.

With 136 points, Stow finished ahead of Strongsville (105), Lakewood St. Edward (78), Olmsted Falls (72), and North Royalton (70).

This season Stow has had four different athletes surpass 18-feet in the long jump.

It came as no surprise that the Bulldogs dominated action at Olmsted Falls with a 1-2 individual placement and a team title in the long jump relay.

One of the finest jumpers in Stow history, Mosher prevailed in the long jump with a leap of 20-feet and 8.75 inches.

Another senior jumper – Stephen Mangira, had one of his best meets as he was the runner-up as he soared 20-3 feet. Junior Vance Sheppert helped the relay win as he traveled 18-6.75 feet, which was sixth overall.

The 6,400-meter relay also was victorious in 18:52.11.

Making up the relay were sophomore Zach Shawala, sophomore Micah Bentley, sophomore Connor Scarberry, and senior anchor Seth Macura.

Junior Bryce Turner tied for individual high jump honors with a lift of 5-8 feet.

In an event that Stow rarely competes in, the triple jump, junior Taverion Shepherd garnered huge points for the team by winning the event with an outstanding effort of 39-0.5 feet.

Placing third in the triple jump for the Dogs was junior Cameron Quinn, who leaped 32-5 feet.

Preston had a rare loss in the 100-meter dash at Olmsted Falls, but he was edged by one of the top sprinters in the region in Carlton Landingham, of St. Ed’s.

In a fast heat, Preston crossed in 10.98 seconds, just behind Landingham, who was timed at 10.96 seconds. Landingham has been clocked as fast as 10.84 ticks.

Stow’s discus relay won behind tremendous balance by its three throwers – senior Luke Streharsky (third individually at 132-10 feet), sophomore Gabriel Barnes (fourth with a toss of 125-7 feet) and Mangira (fifth at 124-5 feet).

The Bulldogs’ 3,200-meter relay crossed second in 8:27.69 behind the running of senior Henry Brosch, Shawala, Bentley, and Macura, the veteran anchor.

Also garnering a runner-up finish was Stow’s 1,600-meter relay (3:35.10) with junior Tyler Whited, Bryce Turner, sophomore Brian Turner, and Horner.

With a time of 44.84 seconds, the 400-meter relay took third with senior standout Mykal Azar, Brian Turner, Sheppert, and Horner.

Grabbing third in the distance medley was sophomore Tony Fabela-Carmona, Whited, senior Joe Doty, and junior Zach Duffy. Their time was 11:54.06.

In a tough field, Stow was third in the 800-meter sprint medley in 1:38.40 with Azar, Mosher, Preston, and Bryce Turner.

Scarberry also ran third in the 1,600-meters in 4:44.92 as the Bulldogs showed their depth in a lot of events.

Senior Brayden Alder helped the shot put relay to score as he had a toss of 39-11 feet, which was sixth overall. Sophomore Courtney Reynolds added a throw of 39-4 feet (eighth) and junior Darius Collier had a throw of 38-3.5 feet.

Along with Bryce Turner, Stow’s third-place high jump relay was aided by Sheppert and freshman Austin Evans, who both reached 5-0 feet.