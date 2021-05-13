Brustoski bangs out two wins for Falls track at Mayfield

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Cuyahoga Falls’ Emma Brustoski was a double winner individually May 7 at the Mayfield Invitational track and field meet.

Brustoski captured both the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.61 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 6.5 inches.

Brustoski also teamed with Grace Lowe, Natalie Polidoro and Ellie Brustoski, Emma’s sister, to win the 400 relay with a time of 51.51.

Emma Brustoski, Lowe, Polidoro and Kayla Brown joined forces to finish second in the 800 relay with a clocking of 1:48.81.

Overall, the Black Tigers finished second out of eight teams with 83 points, edging out third-place Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, which had 82 points. Brunswick won the competition with 187 points.

Also in the long jump, Lowe finished second with a leap of 16-4.75. Lowe also captured the 100 with a time of 12.8 seconds.

Ellie Brustoski placed second in both the 100 hurdles (17.19) and 300 hurdles (49.03).

Kloey Dunford finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:49.24.

Dunford, Katie Fox, Teagan Barnett and Laila Smith combined to place fifth in the 3,200 relay with a clocking of 11:23.76.

Alyssa Walters finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 29 feet. She finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 97-5. Elise Erhard placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 81-2.

The Cuyahoga Falls boys track and field team finished sixth out of eight teams with 37 points. Chagrin Falls University School won the competition with 140 points. Brunswick finished second with 136 points and Mayfield was third with 83 points.

Lukas Keverkamp led the way for the Black Tigers by capturing the 1,600 with a time of 4:32.45.

Koby Dunford finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:06.22.

Christian Dortch, Jaylen Powlowski, Alexander Moore and Christian Casto teamed to finish fourth in the 800 relay with a time of 1:36.53.

Moore, Aeron Jenkins, Owen Wallace and Jacob Norton combined to finish sixth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:08.4.

Also placing sixth was the 3,200 relay team of Norton, Lucas Ulbricht, Caleb Pickering and Ian Alspaugh with a clocking of 9:52.3.

Casto finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5-10. Zak Dalton finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 109-1.

Dortch tied for fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.56.

Casto finished fifth (43.6) in the 300 hurdles and sixth (17.02) in the 110 hurdles.

Moore, Dortch, Powlowski and Tyler Robinson teamed to place fifth in the 400 relay with a time of 46.7