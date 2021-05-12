Track & Field | Boys win Rocky River Invitational, girls sixth

Staff report

Aurora had four individual champions and three winning relays to claim the boys team championship at the Bell Invitational on Friday, hosted by Rocky River.

The Greenmen scored 152.4 points to outdistance Westlake (115) and Avon Lake (114).

Aurora's winners were Ryan Kotora in the 200 meters (23.18), Max Manderbach in the 400 (52.25), Matt Singleton in the 1600 (4:26.92) and Donovan Crawford in the discus (152 feet, 4 inches). Crawford was also second in the shot put (46-6¼). Other runners-up were Aiden Henderson in the 400 (53.01), Noah Harrison in the 800 (2:03.00), Andrew Ploskunak in the 3200 (9:39.88) and Zeb Smith in the high jump (6-2).

Third-place finishers were Devon Salgado in the 300 hurdles (42.17) and Rohan Shaik in the high jump (5-10).

In the 110 hurdles, Salgado was fifth (16.95) and Charlie Carpenter was seventh (18.07)

Jacob Matousek was sixth in the 200 (24.63), Robbie Will was sixth in both the 1600 (4:41.13) and 3200 (10:24.57), while Nate Ruehr was eighth in the 800 (2:08.85)

Matt Studer (11.63), Shaik (11.76) and Zane Martin (11.88) placed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100 meters.

Kotora, Jacob Matousek, Matt Studer and Henderson won the 4x200 relay (1:32.91); Kotora, Manderbach, Henderson and Harrison won the 4x400 relay (3:34.80) and Ploskunak, Singleton, Nate Ruehr and Harrison won the 4x800 relay (8:11.53).

The 4x100 relay of Kotora, Matousek, Martin and Studer was sixth in 46.35.

Also in field events, Tyler Ertle was sixth in the high jump (5-6), Kevin Paul was seventh in the shot put (41-8) and Drew Walton tied for eighth in the pole vault (9-0),

In the girls division, Aurora placed sixth with 65½ points. Westlake won the team title with 118 points followed by Avon Lake (112) and Bay (100).

The top individual finishers were Mikayla Jones (3200, 11:47.75) and Lauren Tincher (long jump, 17-11), who were both second. Morgan Schmitt (1600, 5:17.62) and Stephanie Lubin (3200, 12:12.35) both claimed third-place finishes.

Kassidy Fry was fourth (4-10) and Mya Neal was tied for seventh (4-8) in the high jump, while Breena Baker finished fifth in the shot put (31-0.75) and Kitana Slomovitz was fifth in the discus throw (107-5). Baker (89-4) and Bella Hsia (88-3) finished just out of the scoring, in ninth and 10 place, respectively.

All four relays scored. The 4x400 relay of Grace Barto, Hannah Rogge, Libby Evans and Tincher finished second (4:16.43). The 4x800 relay of Barto, Schmitt, Kayla Kane and Jones was fourth (9:57.29), while the 4x100 relay (Mia Bryant, Fry, Neal, Tincher, 55.92) and 4x200 relay (Fry, Barto, Rogge, Tincher, 1:51.18) were both seventh.

Tincher was also fourth in the 100 (13.09) and Alexis Horvath was eighth in the 1600 (5:45.29).