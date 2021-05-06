Throwers help Hudson girls track edge rival Stow

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Hudson girls track and field team defeated Suburban League National Conference rival Stow-Munroe Falls in dramatic fashion April 29 at home.

Due to weather conditions, the meet was held over two days with the throwers returning to Hudson on April 30 to round out the scoring. This proved to be a pivotal moment as the Explorers held a one-point lead heading into the second day.

The two throwing events offered eighteen points for the top three places. Junior Grace Merrick won the shot put, grabbing five points, while the Bulldogs earned four points for second and third.

With one event left, Hudson now had a slim two-point margin.

“The girls prepared for the discus event knowing that they needed to score either another first place or getting both second and third place to win the meet for their teammates,” Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said.

Needless to say, the girls met the challenge as they swept the podium to score nine points and give the Explorers a 74-63 victory. Senior Veronica Church won the discus with a throw of 95 feet, 9 inches 9 inches to put her teammates at ease, allowing them to throw with less pressure. Merrick finished second and freshman Sarah Lyons was third.

“The resilience the girls showed at the throwing pits was impressive,” said Hildebrand. “Many athletes must succumb to the pressure, but these girls thrived. I’m so proud of them and Coach Kohl.

“The day before was a great display of competition as both teams battled back and forth, swapping the lead throughout the meet.”

In the other field events, Lindsey Havens won the pole vault. Cecily Merrick and Lily Swain tied for third. In the high jump, Abby Young finished second, and Merrick placed second in the long jump.

The hurdle events had Klaudia Kosa capturing the 100-meter hurdles and Swain winning the 300 hurdles.

The sprinters were led by senior Marita Johnson as she placed second in both the 100 and 200 dashes. Kristine Roegner, a freshman, finished third in the 100. Junior Lauren Pacsi won the 400.

“That was a dominating run for Lauren,” Hildebrand said.

The always strong distance group scored big points as Sydney Gallagher won the 1,600. Senior Jordyn Hopgood finished second and Sarah Weldon placed third.

In the 800 seniors Brenna Beucler and Emma Hannan finished second and third, respectively.

Hannan, Weldon, Beucler and Lena Clemens teamed to capture the 3,200 relay.