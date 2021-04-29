Woodridge track teams close out MAC season in dominant fashion

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Behind great balance, the Woodridge boys and girls track teams closed out league action in the regular season with dominant results.

With an 80-48 win over Norton and a 109-15 victory over host Ravenna, Woodridge was able to finish 7-0 in the boys’ standings of the Metro Athletic Conference.

Senior Jacob Looman broke out with a season-high 18.5 points in the meet to pace the boys. Senior Andrew Lauck also had a season best 12.5 points.

The Bulldog girls bested Ravenna 100-28 and Norton 102-26.

“The girls handled the host Ravens and Norton to finish their league schedule with a 6-1 record,” said head coach Jeff Howard. “In addition, the girls from Youngstown Chaney joined the fray.”

In other MAC action on the same day, Cloverleaf won over Field to finish the regular season undefeated at 7-0.

“Our girls still have a chance to win the conference or grab a share of the first ever MAC Championship in a couple weeks,” said Howard.

The MAC Championship meet is set for May 13 at Ravenna.

Woodridge received a season high by Corrine Betts as she netted 16 points in the meet.

“In the field events, Corinne returned to grab second place in the shot and discus after being out for four meets,” said the coach.

Betts placed second in the discus with a throw of 90-feet at Ravenna.

In the shot put, Betts’ runner-up finish travelled 32-feet and 5.0 inches.

“Anna Rorrer ran top-10 times in the state in both hurdle races on her way to wins in both events,” proclaimed Howard. “Maddie Karlo and Chloe Rado also had strong days in the hurdle events. Rorrer and Karlo teamed up with Belle Norris and Izzy Best to run a season best 1:50.90 in the 800-meter relay to win that event.”

With a blinding fast time of 48.06 seconds, Rorrer captured first in the 300-meter hurdles race.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Rorrer won with a clocking of 15.72 ticks.

“On the track, the distance squad scored a ton of points,” said Howard. “Reese Reaman won the 1,600 and 800-meter events while Thalia Johnston grabbed victory in the 3,200 meter run. Best and Evelyn Willett ran outstanding times to chase Reaman across the line in the 800.”

Posting a strong time of 5:28.46, Reaman crossed first in the 1,600-meter race. In the 800, Woodridge had some outstanding times with a sweep behind Reaman, who crossed in 2:25.18, Best was second in 2:25.45, followed by Willett, who had a time of 2:28.52.

Johnston’s victorious time was 12:46.79.

“Delaney Duve led a sweep of the girls long jump competition,” he said. “Her first place finish was supported by Norris, Rado, and Leah Mencer finishing 2-3-4 in the event.”

In winning the long jump, Duve had a leap of 14-11 feet.

The Bulldogs’ 1,600-meter relay had a winning time of 4:25.24 behind Anastasia Bakuhn, Leighton Kline, Kathryn Kiley, and Best.

For the undefeated boys, Looman had a good work load in the meet as he ran in the winning 400-meter relay (44.84), raced third in the 200-meter dash (24.34), fourth in the 100-meter dash, and ran in the 800-meter relay.

Joining Looman in the Bulldogs’ young and promising 400-relay was Dom Stasik, Jack Novak and Taysear Williams.

Senior standouts Ryan Champa, Zayd Elkurd, and Lauck had impressive victories in the 1,600-meter, 400-meter, and 3,200-meter open races.

Champa had a winning time of 4:29.15, Elkurd crossed first in 51.56 seconds, and Lauck won the 3,200 in 10:24.70 for the Bulldogs.

With a heave of 143-5 feet, Angelo Regec won the discus throw.

The 3,200-meter relay won in 8:25.8 with senior Kalo Armoutliev, Elkurd, Lauck, and junior Drew Shaheen. Elkurd had a leg of 2:06.

Aaron Dutt also won the open 800-meter race in 2:05.88 as Shaheen (2:09.58) and senior Conrad Haas (2:12.41) completed the sweep.

Woodridge had a sweep in the 1,600 as senior Caden Hibbs ran second in 4:29.69 and Dutt at 4:34.95.

Cooper DeFrange had a nice high jump mark of 5-10 to place second. Kyle Carey also crossed in 41.33 seconds to grab second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Armoutliev also had a fantastic leg of 52.9 seconds in the second-place 1,600-meter relay.

Other highlights came for the Lady Bulldogs as well.

“Kiley continues to jump well in the high jump and joined Emma Stekelenburg with top three finishes,” said Howard, as Kiley lifted to 4-8 feet for a runner-up effort in the high jump.

“Aneya Schvartz continued her impressive season as well with strong performances in both the muscle events,” he added. “Kayla Mayner and Alex Treat both grabbed top three spots in the open 400-meter event. Kline and Eloise Willett grabbed the 2-3 spots in the 1,600 while Ellie Kleinhenz and Betty Sterling finished 2-3 in the 3,200-meter run to grab some varsity points.”