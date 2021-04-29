Total team efforts leading Stow boys track towards postseason

Steve Batko

Correspondent

A talented Stow squad continues to produce points all over the place in its lineup.

Whether it’s in the jumps or sprints, relay events, the hurdles, or in distance running, the Bulldogs have been able to find ways to score this spring.

As far as relay events, Stow’s sprint relays continue to perform well this spring as Stow prepares towards the league meet and the post season with more than just a few threats.

For head coach J.K. LeSeure, his balanced Bulldog club has showed some versatility.

Stow won 88-49 over a young squad from Twinsburg Tuesday on the road in a Suburban League National Conference test.

Luke Streharsky had a throw of 120-feet and 7.5 inches to place first overall in the discus as Stow scored well in the throws.

A strong long jump by Clayton Mosher led Stow to an outstanding 1-2 finish in the event with teammate Stephen Mangira.

Mosher leaped 21-5.5 feet and Mangira had a superb jump of 20-8 feet.

Senior Seth Macura won the 800-meter competition with a time of 2:02.2. Bryan Turner raced to a win for the Bulldogs in the open 400-meter race with a time of 51.80 seconds.

In the hurdle events, senior Joe Barry easily had a pair of victories over the young Tigers.

Barry crossed in 42.6 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and won the 110-meter-high hurdles with a clocking of 15.60 seconds.

Zach Shawala crossed first in the 3,200-meter race in 10:31 while senior Henry Brosch was next in the race, clocked at 10:38.

Xavier Preston captured the 200-meter dash in 22.0 ticks and the 100-meter dash over Kent State football recruit Alex Branch. Preston was timed at 11.15 seconds while Branch was at 11.45 seconds. Stow’s 400-meter relay won with a tremendous time of 43.4 ticks, the 3,200-meter relay won in 9:08, and the 800-meter relay had a time of 1:30.55, edged out by the Tigers (1:30.52).

Stow scored in a variety of events.

Junior Luke Cimera finished second and senior Erik Polisena was third in the pole vault competition. Cimera reached 10-6 feet and Polisena had an effort of 9-6 feet.

Darius Collier lobbed the shot put 41-5.5 feet to pace Stow and finish second while sophomore Courtney Reynolds had a toss of 117-4.25 feet to place second in the discus throw.

With a fine clocking of 4:42, Connor Scarberry ran second in the 1,600-meter race.

In cold, blustery conditions, Stow won 91.5-45.5 over Nordonia April 22.

Featuring a matchup of two of the league’s best hurdlers, Stow’s Barry split with Knights’ standout Matt Hayes.

Just by a touch, Hayes won the 300-meter race in 39.67 seconds over Barry (39.68), who sped to a tight win in the 110-meter-high hurdles with an incredible time of 15.3 seconds. That beat Hayes, who crossed in 15.4 ticks.

Preston, who recently broke the 200-meter school record in 21.67 ticks, unofficially broke his own 100-meter dash school mark with a time of 10.98 seconds against the Knights.

Stow hosts league rival Cuyahoga Falls May 5.