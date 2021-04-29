Emma Brustoski thriving as Falls track's jack of all trades

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Emma Brustoski is like a Swiss Army knife.

The Cuyahoga Falls senior can do just about anything in track and field that is asked of her.

“Emma has been very open to whatever events I’ve asked her to do,” Black Tigers head coach Dan Scourfield said. “She likes to throw the shot put, she started throwing the discus again for us this year because our number one discus thrower blew out her ACL. She runs the 100, the 200, the 400, she’s part of all our relays. She’ll do whatever we need her to do on a particular night. If we need somebody to win the discus, we throw her in the discus, if we need somebody to win the shot put, we put her in the shot put.”

The only events Scourfield has never asked Brustoski to compete in are the hurdles and pole vault.

“She could probably do those, too, though,” he said.

Brustoski had begged her coach for four years to give her a crack at the long jump. He turned her down every time, that is until Senior Night April 27 at home against Suburban League National Conference rival Hudson.

“I said, ‘Okay, go ahead and long jump,’” said Scourfield.

After practicing the night before the meet with Scourfield’s long-jump coach, Brustoski went out and won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4 inches against the Explorers.

“As soon as she jumped 16-4,” Scourfield said, “she came running across the field to tell me that she’d jumped 16-4 and kind of went, ‘I told you so.’ She won’t let me forget it.”

Brustoski had quite an evening despite her team’s 92-45 defeat. She also captured the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.7 seconds, the 400 with a time of 1:03 and the shot put with a throw of 32.

Brustoski, who plans on attending Kent State University, is also a jack of all trades when it comes to athletics overall. She was a member of Cuyahoga Falls’ basketball team, soccer team, tennis team and was even the kicker on the football team!

“Emma has become a team leader this year. She’s also very mentally tough, but she has such a great personality and demeanor,” said Scourfield. “I’ve never really seen her stressed out except for maybe a couple of years ago at the state meet when she seemed to be a little stressed. Other than that, she’s pretty happy-go-lucky. She always has a smile on her face.

“I’d love to have five more Emma Brustoskis.”

As for the Cuyahoga Falls boys track and field team, senior Lukas Keverkamp is having a tremendous season.

Despite the Black Tigers’ 114-23 loss to Hudson, Keverkamp won the 3,200 with a season-best time of 9:49.3. He was also part of the winning 3,200 relay team that had a season-best clocking of 8:36.9.

“Lukas did what he normally does,” said Scourfield, also the boys head coach. “He was very much business-like. He takes all of his races very seriously. He was like that again in this meet. He took the ‘Hudson Challenge,’ and it’s exactly that – it’s a challenge when you run Hudson. He won the 3,200 pretty convincingly.

“It’s been a very methodical season for Lukas. He’s improved. Every meet, he has a goal. Whether it’s a race strategy or we want to try to hit certain times at certain points of the race, he and Stuart Davis, my distance coach, work very closely together, so it’s been a process.”

When Keverkamp was a freshman, Scourfield, the girls coach only at the time, pulled him aside after spotting him in the school’s parking lot.

“I suggested he should try cross country. And he did,” the coach said. “I thought he’d be good at it. He’s grown from a scrawny, little freshman who was just kind of mediocre and didn’t even run distance to a senior distance runner who looks like a distance runner. He’s tall, he’s lean and he thinks about distance running all the time.

“He’s kind of taken the approach that there’s a science to it, and he wants to know more about it. That’s what has made him such a good runner for us. He has the physical part, but he’s also a thinking man’s kind of runner. He’s what you want in a distance runner.”

Keverkamp, who carries an extremely high grade point average, plans on running both track and cross country at Walsh University in North Canton.

“When he graduates from Walsh, I could see him coming back and coaching for me if I’m still around.”