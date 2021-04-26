Sprint crew gets rolling for Twinsburg track at Amherst

Steve Batkon

Correspondent

For years Twinsburg has featured quality sprinters on both the girls and boys track and field teams.

The 2021 season is no different as the Tigers look toward the stretch drive of the regular season.

Twinsburg flashed its sprint talents at the Amherst Comet Relays Saturday.

“At Amherst, our sprint crew carried the team score for the girls,” said Tiger girls’ head coach Sarah Kmet.

Twinsburg excelled in the girls’ relays as well as the open races and in the sprint medley behind a slew of talented athletes.

“Our 400-meter and 800-meter relays both came up on top and the sprint medley team finished second,” said Kmet.

In the sprint relays, the Tiger’s 800-meter relay posted a huge victory in 1:46.84 over the likes of Mentor (1:47.68), Solon, Cleveland Heights and Warren Harding.

“The 4x200-meter team of junior Akira Johnson, freshman Savanna Swanda, junior Rana Thornton and sophomore Arriah Gilmer dropped a nice season best time at Amherst,” pointed out Kmet.

Twinsburg’s potent 400-meter relay captured a title at Amherst with a superb clocking of 50.72 seconds to beat a deep field.

Comprising the 400-meter relay was freshman Bree Banach, Swanda, Johnson and Thornton.

With a fast time of 12.86 seconds, the talented Swanda ran third in the 100-meter dash finals. The club’s sprint medley crew snagged a runner-up finish with a fast time of 1:52.20.

“Senior Nighyah Carthen continues to score points for us in the field as she placed in both the shot put and discus,” disclosed Kmet.

With a toss of 38-4.5 feet, Carthen finished fourth in the shot put finals and placed fifth in the discus finals with a heave of 113 feet.

Senior Kara Pruett finished seventh overall in the pole vault competition with an effort of 8-6.25 feet.

In the team standings, Twinsburg stood fourth out of 27 teams with 42 points.

Powerful Mentor won with 103 points, followed by Medina 55, Avon 52, Twinsburg 42, Brunswick 40, and Strongsville (37).

For the boys, the Tigers amassed 14 points in a loaded field led by Avon (75), Boardman (70), and Solon (66).

In boys’ action at Amherst, Twinsburg excelled in the sprint relays and in the hurdle races.

Twinsburg’s 800-meter relay ran second in a strong field with a time of 1:31.85. The Tigers were only beaten by Bedford (1:31.6) and finished ahead of good crews from Cleveland Heights, Sandusky Perkins, Strongsville, Solon, Medina, Shaker Heights, and Mentor.

Making up the 800-meter relay was senior Chris Wilson, freshman Steve Cammack, junior Logan Doyle, and senior Antoine Brown.

Junior Josh Mikulka had a strong day in the hurdle races for the Tiger boys.

Mikulka ran eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a clocking of 42.74 seconds. Mikulka finished 10th in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.10 seconds.

Tyson Jacobs, a junior, placed eighth in the shot put with a lob of 46-10 feet.