Nordonia track's Eterovich jumping into the lead

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Emily Eterovich crushed her personal record in the long jump.

Nordonia track coach Scott Barwidi hopes this is just the beginning of more PRs for the gifted junior.

With a combination of speed and power, Eterovich is getting better and better in the event as Nordonia continues to make strides this spring.

Nordonia hosted a quad meet that both Knight teams won Saturday. The boys won 144-52 over Lyndhurst Brush, Rayland Buckeye (43), and Garfield Heights (17). The girls were 128-57 winners over Buckeye, Brush (50), and Garfield Heights (7).

With a leap of 16-feet and 8.0 inches, Eterovich won the long jump competition with a new personal record.

“That was a big PR as she really beat her previous mark of 16-2 feet,” pointed out Barwidi.

With an outstanding spring of 13 feet, senior Joe Wahl won the pole vault for the Knight boys’ unit.

“That is the second or third time that Joe has reached 13 feet in outdoor and indoor competition,” said Barwidi. “It was a good day for him.”

Senior Jonathan Banks and Wahl ran 1-2 in the 200-meter finals as Banks had a time of 22.9 seconds and Wahl, 23.0 ticks.

“I think Joe is going in the right direction in the pole vault,” the coach said. “He has worked through an injury and he is doing well.”

In girls’ action, junior Analeise Artino registered a strong time of 2-minutes and 37.7 seconds to win the 800-meter race.

Senior Autumn Westbrooks had a nice meet as she won the 1,600-meter race in 5:40.89.

The 3,200-meter relay won in 10:52.38 with Artino, Westbrooks, freshman Abbey Colbert, and sophomore Maria Buzogany.

“Analeise is one of the toughest kids,” noted Barwidi. “She shows toughness all the time and is able to grind things out when she needs to.”

“Autumn (Westbrooks) has some toughness too and she had some nice races,” said the coach. “We can keep pushing her and she will continue to get better.”

Behind a time of 17.14 seconds, sophomore Alexis Hives won the 100-meter hurdles.

Thanks to a winning time of 51.63 seconds, Nordonia won the 400-meter relay with Hives, senior Hallie Majoros, Eterovich, and Rachel Dudich.

Nordonia had a 100-meter sweep as sophomore Tamia Hameed won in 27.67 ticks over Majoros at 27.90, and Dudich, who crossed in 28.50. There was also a 100-meter sweep with Dudich (13.36), Hameed (13.49), and Majoros (13.60).

Sophomore Vegas Roganish won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.47.

“Our young sprinters are coming along and so are our quarter milers,” offered Barwidi.

“Dudich and Hameed are finally adjusting to high school track and they have all realized that practice, training and the mental approach can be so very different,” explained the coach.

“Rachel (Dudich) is getting stronger and it has helped her in the 200 – she is really buying into it,” noted Barwidi.

The Knight staff also likes the club’s veterans in the throwing events.

Senior DeeDee Adkins won the shot put with a toss of 33-5 feet. Senior Divine Godspower-Odiong finished first in the discus with a throw of 112-6 feet. She was also second in the shot put at 32-8.

Nordonia’s 1,600-meter relay won (4:23.07) with Majoros, Roganish, freshman Daina Kampe, and senior Sydney Hazelton.

“Roganish and Kampe are all heading in the right direction, along with all of our quarter milers,” said Barwidi.

In the high jump, senior Taniah Thomas won with a lift of 4-10 feet. Eterovich won the pole vault at 10-0 feet while junior Maddy Soder was second at 8-6 feet.

For the boys, Nathan Lahrmer, a senior, won the 1,600-meter race in 4:53.67 and the 800-meter race in 2:05.65.

“Nathan has been running a lot more 400 and 800-meters this year and he has done a good job battling through a little quad injury that bothered him early on – he is doing good and is getting where we want him to be,” explained Barwidi.

Behind a superb time of 1:32.78, the 800-meter relay won with senior Marvahun Johnson, junior Ryan Kinch, senior Zack Liederbach, and sophomore Matt Cooper.

Senior Jahdon Wimbush captured first in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.98 seconds and he ran third in the 300-meter race in 42.58 ticks.

The Knights had a nice 100-meter sweep with junior Matt Hayes (11.21), Johnson (11.51), and Banks (11.62).

Hayes captured first in the high jump with a rise of 6-2 feet! Senior Umar Ridwan also took second with a strong effort of 5-8 feet.

“We did some different things with Matt in the meet and he had a good jump,” noted Barwidi, as Hayes’ PR is 6-4 feet.

“Going from 6-2 to 6-5 feet, we skipped some marks to get him to work on more explosiveness and it was a good meet.”

A Knight sweep came in the discus throw with sophomore Johnathan Leepart winning with a toss of 110-6 feet over senior teammate Marquez Hart (110-3) and freshman Josh Henderson (107-0).

Comprising the winning 400-meter relay (44.63) was junior Bryan Russ, senior Mike Westbrooks, Liederbach, and Johnson.

Hayes also won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.24 seconds.

Going 1-2 in the 3,200-meter race were sophomores Chris Turner (10:22.03) and Nathan Gerhart (10:26.16).

Running second was the 3,200-meter relay of junior Alex Bye, senior Robert Wolf, sophomore James Jackson, and junior Eddie Orzel.

Junior Jacob Colbert was timed at 4:58.14 to win the 1,600 while junior Josh Toker ran second in the 400 in 55.07. Westbrooks was second in the long jump at 18-8 .5 feet. Hart was second in the shot put at 42-11.5 feet and senior Ian Davis was third at 38-1 feet.

The girls’ 800-meter relay ran second in 1:50.64 with Roganish, Hives, Hazelton, and Hameed.

Senior Serena Long ran a strong 53.92 to finish second in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles and had an 18.45-second race to place third in the 100 hurdles. Junior Meagan Buckenmeyer had a big 4-6-foot-high jump for third and a long jump of 15-2.5 feet.

Nordonia had to battle Mother Nature in a Suburban League meet at Stow-Munroe Falls April 22.

In cold, snowy conditions with swirling winds, Nordonia’s girls battled a strong Bulldog unit and lost 72-65. The boys also fell 91.5-45.5 to Stow (3-1).

In a matchup of two of the league’s best hurdlers, Hayes split with Stow standout and school record holder Jo Barry.

Just by a touch, Hayes won the 300-meter race in 39.67 seconds over Barry (39.68), who sped to a tight win in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.3 seconds to Hayes’ mark of 15.4. Hayes also won the high jump with an effort of 5-8 feet.

“Those were some great races in both hurdle events and Matt did a good job,” offered Barwidi. “There were some fast times on a crummy weather day and it was exciting to watch both athletes.”

In girls’ action, Adkins won the shot put with a throw of 33-4 feet while Godspower-Odiong had the top discus toss at 108-11.5 feet.

Majoros won the 300-meter hurdles in 51.31 seconds, Eterovich won the pole vault with a 10-0 feet effort and Thomas won the high jump at 4-10 feet.

A slew of Knight sophomores also won at Stow, including Dudich (13.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash), Roganish (51.31 in the 400), and Hameed (28.22 in the 200).

At 12-0 feet, Wahl won the pole vault while Turner captured first in the 800-meter race in 2:12.10. Hart tossed the shot put 43-3.5 feet to win for Nordonia.