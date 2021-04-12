Nordonia excels on home track during Knight Relays

Steve Batko

Correspondent

It was a good step for the boys and girls track teams from Nordonia to excel in their own Nordonia Knight Relays.

Besides a batch of personal records and season best marks, the Knight teams were able to compete well at a large meet setting and also get another glimpse of some rivals that Nordonia will see this spring in the Suburban League.

“The Nordonia Knight Relays were a successful event,” said head coach Scott Barwidi, of the annual meet.

“We knew that Stow would be the team to beat this year,” said Barwidi, alluding to the Suburban League National Conference race. “They have a very good boys and girls team. We did see some very strong performances in the meet and many personal bests.”

In boys’ action, Nordonia placed second out of eight schools with 95 points as Stow-Munroe Falls (105) edged the Knights for team honors.

For the girls, Nordonia amassed 70 points to place third behind Stow (99) and another league foe, North Royalton (72). The Knights did finish ahead of North Ridgeville (68), and league rival Brecksville (63).

The boys edged a strong Hunting Valley University School club (92) and league foe Brecksville (74).

Barwidi thought there were plenty of highlights.

“On the girls’ side, we saw Divine Godspower throw PR’s in both the shot put and discus, and Emily Eterovich also had a PR in the pole vault,” said Barwidi. “I am encouraged by how the girls 400 and 800-meter relays ran.”

In the pole vault, the gifted Eterovich had a superb effort of 11-feet, and 6.0 inches. She placed second overall behind North Ridgeville’s Veronica Waugaman, which reached 11-6.25 feet.

Godspower tossed a personal record in the discus of 113-4 feet, which was second overall to Beachwood’s Elizabeth Metz (126-0 feet), who also won the shot put competition at 41-5.5 feet.

In addition, Godspower placed third in the shot put with a personal mark of 33-9.5 feet.

Teammate DeeDee Adkins was fourth with a toss of 32-9 feet. Olivia Leepart helped the shot put team to second place with a throw of 23-0. Adkins (79-10) and Leepart (72-10) aided the discus crew to a second-place.

The Knights’ 400-meter relay raced third in 51.78 second behind the running of Rachel Dudich, Sade Lewis, Emily Eterovich, and Tamia Hameed.

Crossing with a time of 17.11 seconds, Alexis Hives was second for Nordonia in the 100-meter hurdles.

Nordonia’s boys scored in a slew of events.

“On the guy’s side, we saw strong early season times in the 800 and 1,600-meter relays and we saw great individual performances by Matt Hayes in the high jump and the 110 hurdles,” noted Barwidi.

“Marquez Hart threw a PR in the shot put by a couple of feet,” said Barwidi. “We also saw some PRs in the meet by Josh Toker in the high jump, Jon Henderson in the long jump, and Bryan Russ in the pole vault.”

Crushing his seed mark four inches, Hayes captured the high jump championship with a leap of 6-feet and 4.0 inches.

Thanks to Hayes, Nordonia placed third in the high jump relay as Toker exploded for his best jump ever at 5-8 feet, which was good for sixth overall. Myles Fountain (5-0 feet) also contributed to the Knight relay.

Hayes sped to a second place in the 110-meter high hurdles with a blazing time of 15.73 seconds. Stow’s Jo Barry was the lone athlete to beat him as Barry was timed at 15.67 seconds.

Hart was outstanding in winning the shot put individual title with a PR toss of 44-5 feet and he helped the team to first place with the help of A.J. Morabito (38-4 feet) and Ian Davis (37-5).

With a fantastic clocking of 1:30.33, the 800-meter relay won a title by beating strong crews from Stow and University School.

Comprising the 800 relay was Hayes, Marvahun Johnson, Ryan Kinch, and Jonathan Banks.

The runner-up 1,600-meter relay crossed in 3:29.26 behind the running of Kinch, Hayes, Daylon Brown, and Banks.

“Overall, we know that we are moving in the right direction and will be better at the end of the season, it will be a slow and incremental process that will take us to where we want to be,” explained Barwidi, of his boys and girls teams.

“We are excited to see what we saw this weekend and are encouraged as a staff,” he added.

In the pole vault competition, Joe Wahl had a runner-up finish individually with an effort of 12-6 feet and helped Nordonia to second-place in the relay efforts as Alex Hungerford and Russ also had a superb showing.

Hungerford bested his seed with a third-place effort of 11-6 feet in the pole vault. Russ reached 10-6 feet.

The 400-meter relay ran second in 44.27 seconds behind Russ, Mike Westbrooks, Zack Liederbach, and Wahl.

Grabbing second place was the 800-meter sprint medley crew of Sanshakir Adeyemi, Westbrooks, Johnson, and Liederbach. Their time was 1:39.97.

Henderson’s PR long jump travelled 18-9 feet as Nordonia scored in the event, aided by Westbrooks (18-2) and Shane Robinson (18-1.5).

Hart helped the discus team to place third as he was fifth in the discus with a distance of 113-0 feet. Morabito (98-4) and William Busse (94-10) also threw for the Knights.

Johnson raced to a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 11.78 seconds. Nordonia’s 3,200-meter relay ran fifth (9:18.88) with Alex Bye, James Jackson, Jacob Colbert, and Robert Wolf. The 6,400-meter relay was fifth in 20:02.40 with Nathan Lahrmer, Nathan Gerhart, Colbert, and Eddie Orzel.

The distance medley had a solid fourth-place effort and time of 12:03.19. This group had Lahrmer, Matt Cooper, Bye, and Gerhart.

Led by Eterovich, the Lady Knights were third in the pole vault competition as Maddy Soder was fifth at 9-6 feet, and Riley Marxen reached 7-0 feet.

The girls also saw Nordonia place third in the high jump relay behind the efforts of Hallie Majoros (fourth individually at 4-8 feet), Loris Jensen (4-3) and Marxen (4-3).

Nordonia also scored in the long jump relay, paced by Eterovich (fifth at 15-4.5 feet), Marxen (13-6.5), and Jensen (13-4).

Vegas Roganish ran seventh in the 100-meter dash (14.36). The 1,600 relay ran fifth (4:30.37) with Roganish, Majoros, Daina Kampe, and Eterovich.

Nordonia’s 800 relay was sixth (1:52.41) with Dudich, Majoros, Lewis, and Roganish. The 3,200-meter relay ran sixth (11:50.93) with Abbey Colbert, Alli Coneglio, Emma McCabe, and Greta Heiser.

Grabbing fifth in the 6,400-meter relay (24:49.27) was Analeise Artino, Maria Buzogany, Mikayla Bell, and Autumn Westbrooks. The distance medley ran sixth (14:41.73) with Artino, Heiser, Buzogany, and Westbrooks.

Both Knights teams are 3-1 on this season as the Knights boys lost 90-47 to deep Wadsworth and the girls fell 80-57 to the Grizzlies.