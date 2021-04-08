Hudson's Jack Root rolling in early season

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Jack Root is a master of the 3,200-meter run.

The Hudson senior is quite familiar with the ins and outs of the long race.

“What separates Jack from others definitely is his mental toughness,” Explorers head track and field coach Mark McConnell said. “He understands the 3,200, he understands what he has to do, and it makes it very difficult for someone else to beat him. For someone to beat him, they have to run a really great race because Jack is very well prepared.”

Root’s latest exploit in the 3,200 came April 7 during Hudson’s 94-43 victory at Suburban League National Conference rival Brecksville-Broadview Heights. He captured first place with a time of 9 minutes, 53 seconds.

“The 3,200 was a really good showcase of Jack’s strength and endurance. He led for most of the race,” said McConnell. “He and one of his teammates shared a couple of laps during the race, and by the end Jack was really strong and he had a strong final lap. He pulled away by a couple of seconds to get a really strong win. He was very impressive. He almost broke his personal record, and it was his first race of the season.

“We’re really looking for him to get a lot faster as the season goes on and break his PR here pretty soon. It will be exciting to see how the rest of the season goes for him.”

Not only did Root turn in a sensational 3,200 run, as the lead-off leg in the 3,200 relay he got his team off to a fantastic start to the meet. The 3,200 relay finished first with a time of 8:30.

“Jack set the tone for the whole meet,” McConnell said. “He was strong, fast out of the gate. He ran a really strong split, and Brecksville was behind from the start.”

Root, who will continue his track and cross country career at John Carroll University in University Heights, is also a team leader.

“In the fall when he ran cross country, he was one of our team captains, and this spring he’s definitely one of our leaders,” said the coach. “The guys look up to him and look for him to give them good advice and guidance as the season goes on.”

According to McConnell, Root is a joy to coach.

“Jack knows exactly what I expect from him and what I expect him to do,” he said. “He never gives any excuses. He does a great job for us.”