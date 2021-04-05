Nordonia track squads loaded with talent after lost season

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Nordonia track coach Scott Barwidi has loads of gifted athletes this spring.

After losing last season, Barwidi and his staff are still making decisions in a host of events.

“I am not sure how the season will look this year,” said Barwidi, entering his 13th season at Nordonia and 16th season overall as a head coach. “We have our meets scheduled and have been practicing hard, but with the year layoff from competition, many kids are just now getting back to the sport.”

“I think this will affect many athletes across the sport and the area,” said Barwidi.

Nordonia hosted a tri-meet and had great success Friday. Both teams are 3-0 to start the spring.

“The boys team should be able to compete for the Suburban League championship this year,” said Barwidi. “The girls team is very young and inexperienced.”

“The COVID protocols have put a damper on training this indoor season which has affected us, beyond that, we are following guidelines and will be flexible dealing with issues as they arise.”

On Friday, the Knight girls won 126-31 over Normandy and also defeated Warrensville Heights (8). In boys’ action, the Knights beat Normandy 118-26 and Warrensville Heights (4).

Senior Hallie Majoros captured the 100-meter dash in 13.74 seconds for the Nordonia girls in the tri-meet.

Taniah Thomas performed well as she won the high jump as the senior had an effort of 4-feet and 10.0 inches. Majoros was second at 4-6 feet, which is what sophomore Loris Jensen reached to finish third.

Junior Emily Eterovich reached 9-0 feet to capture first in the pole vault competition and led a sweep in the long jump as she leaped 14-11.5 feet, junior Meagan Beckenbauer was close at 14-10 feet, and Jensen was third at 13-7.

Majoros also won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds.

Seniors Divine Godspower-Odiong and DeeDee Adkins won the throws for Nordonia!

Adkins tossed the shot put 30-1 feet. Godspower-Odiong had a discus toss of 84-10 feet and also took second in the shot put with a throw of 29-7 feet. Adkins was third in the discus at 71-9 feet.

With a clocking of 12 minutes and 49.92 seconds, Knight senior Autumn Westbrooks seized first in the 3,200-meter race.

In the 200-meter dash, senior Sydney Hazelton edged sophomore teammate Sade Lewis for honors with a time of 28.60 seconds. Lewis was clocked at 28.80 ticks.

Nordonia had a sweep in the 800 race with junior Analeise Artino (2:45.79), senior Greta Heiser (2:51.26), and senior Mikayla Bell (3:00.88).

Vegas Roganish crossed first in the 400-meter dash as the sophomore was timed at 1:06.95. Sophomore Alexis Hives took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.2 seconds.

Nordonia collected big victories in the relays.

With a time of 54.82 seconds, the 400-meter relay won behind the running of sophomore Rachel Dudich, Lewis, Eterovich, and sophomore Jaylah Morgan.

The victorious 800-meter relay had Dudich, Lewis, Hazelton and Roganish. Their time was 1:58.32.

Comprising the winning 1,600-meter relay was Hives, freshman Daina Kampe, Artino, and Roganish as they crossed in 4:55.18.

Nordonia’s 3,200-meter relay won in 11:24.9 with Westbrooks, Heiser, freshman Abbey Colbert, and Artino.

The Nordonia boys snagged sweeps in the 100 and 200-meter races!

Junior Matt Hayes blazed first in the 200 with a time 22.89 seconds. In the 100, Hayes won in 11.39 seconds, followed by seniors Joe Wahl (11.65) and Marvahun Johnson (11.91).

With a time of 5:10.79, senior Evan White won the 1,600-meter race in a Knight sweep that included juniors Eddie Orzel (5:14.35) and Jacob Colbert (5:15.72).

Snagging a double win in the throws was senior Marquez Hart. He won the shot put with a toss of 40-7 feet and the discus with a throw of 105-8 feet. Senior Ian Davis was second with efforts of 36-8.5 feet in the shot put and 91-1 feet in the discus.

Senior Alex Hungerford won the pole vault sharing first with an effort of 10-0 feet along with junior Bryan Russ.

Daylon Brown was timed at 54.72 seconds as the junior won the 400 race.

Nordonia ran 1-2 in the 3,200-meter race with sophomore Nathan Gerhart winning in 10:56.14! Senior Robert Wolf was second in 11:50.33.

A sweep in the high jump produced a win by Hayes at 5-6 feet, junior Josh Toker reached 5-4 for second and senior Ridwan Umar was third at 5-4.

Barwidi saw a sweep in the relays as well.

With a time of 1:37.38, Nordonia beat Warrensville Heights in the 800 relay with Brown, junior Ryan Kinch, Umar, and senior Shane Robinson.

The 400 relay won with Russ, senior Mike Westbrooks, senior Zach Liederbach, and Johnson. Their time was 46.33 ticks.

Brown led off the winning 1,600 relay (3:58.92), followed by sophomore Matt Cooper, Kinch, and senior Nathan Lahrmer. Making up the winning 3,200 relay (9:06.1) was junior Alex Bye, Gerhart, Wolf, and Lahrmer.

Westbrooks was second in the long jump at 18-1.5 feet, followed by Cooper, who reached 18 feet.

Running second in the 200 for Nordonia was Kinch in 23.63 seconds. Johnson also grabbed third in the 200 in 24.12 while junior Javon Gartrell was second in the 300 hurdles in 52.08. Lahrmer ran third in the 400 (55.70).

Bell also ran second in the girls’ 1,600 race with a time of 6:25.63. Junior Maddy Soder was second in the pole vault at 7-6 feet. Hives was second in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.82 seconds and Morgan ran second in the 100 in 14.38 ticks. Kampe was second in the 400 in 1:08.75 and sophomore Maria Buzogany was third in the 1,600 in 6:31.74.

Assistant coaches for Nordonia are Ron Gura, Ranzy Lardell, Brent Nenadal, Mike Martin, Sean Sandvick, Matt Beery, Elle Barwidi, Brenna McGrath and Bob Slacas.

“We realize that we are starting anew with so many athletes and not having a season last year,” he explained. “We are learning how to compete, sometimes that competition has to come from within our team, and against the stopwatch or tape measure.”

In the season opening meet at home Wednesday Twinsburg, Nordonia posted a pair of victories. The Lady Knights won 72.5-64.5 and the Nordonia boys won 92-45.

Nordonia is the defending Suburban League National Conference champions from two years ago.

“I believe that Stow will be a top team this year in the league,” said Barwidi. “They had a nice indoor season and have put some nice performances out there already.”

Nordonia hosts the Knight Relays April 10. In league action, Nordonia hosts Hudson April 14.

“We have a long way to go to reach the goals our athletes have set, but we took a step getting closer to them this week,” Barwidi said. “The long journey continues this week.”