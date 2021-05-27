Twinsburg's Nesic sees high school career end at district tennis

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Knowing the moment and embracing an opportunity.

That was how Brian Nesic approached the Division I district tennis Championships at Akron Springside Racquet and Fitness Club.

Making his first-ever appearance at the district championships and becoming only the second Twinsburg player to do so, Nesic realized the competition would be among the strongest he had faced all season.

In first round action, Nesic faced senior Nate Day from Cleveland St. Ignatius.

Nesic lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to Day in the action in Akron.

Day ended up winning the singles district championship.

“Brian played so tough, but was simply outmatched by a very good player in Nate Day,” said Twinsburg veteran head coach Mike Porinchak.

“I think Brian was happy with how he played,” said Porinchak. “He didn’t look at the loss as a sign of him being a poor player, but as a sign of how good he has been just to make it that far.”

Possessed with great power hitting, Day also had booming serves that made it difficult for Nesic.

“It ended up being a serve and return match,” pointed out Porinchak. “Day’s serves were very strong and hard to return and when Brian served, Day’s returns were often hard to handle.”

Day is a three-time state qualifier. The Elyria sectional champion, Day is headed to play tennis at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

In the singles finals, Day handed Medina Highland’s Elijah Hadler his first career singles loss in last Saturday’s district championship match, 6-3, 6-4.

Both players and the next four district placers, continued their postseason run this weekend at the state tourney, which is at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

“It was a valiant effort by Brian and I was very proud of his approach and play,” disclosed Porinchak.

The only other players in Twinsburg history to advance this far is Nesic’s older brother, Marco Nesic, and Mitch Benko, who qualified in 1994.

Nesic (16-7) was the fourth district qualifier from the Springside sectional and a first singles champion this spring in the Suburban League National Conference.

Due to COVID, Nesic did not compete last year, but finished with a career mark of 40-13.

As Brian Nesic begins the next stage of his future, he will go down as one of the finest tennis players in Twinsburg history – joining Marco Nesic, Peter Hoffman, Patrick Yackmack, Mitch Keith, Mitch Benko, Ken Berlin, Keith Twichell, Sean Doherty, Andrew Lilflyandchick, Preston Bell, Zach McIlroy, Saeed Khoncarly, Mike Sterling, Joe Ziska, Keith Kozak, and Jared Holzman.