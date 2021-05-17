Nesic earns first trip to district tennis tournament

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Brian Nesic followed a first singles league championship with his first-ever berth to the district championships.

The Twinsburg senior was seeded fourth at the Springside Division I sectional tournament in Akron May 12- and 4.

Nesic survived the rugged tournament and was the fourth district qualifier out of Akron.

The only other tennis player in Twinsburg history to advance this far is Nesic’s older brother, Marco Nesic.

Veteran head coach Michael Porinchak is excited about Nesic advancing to the Division I District Championships at Springside on May 20 and May 22.

“It didn’t end the way he wanted to – Brian was hoping to get a higher seed for the district tournament, but he competed with some great players,” noted his coach. “Brian had a great sectional tournament and I am super proud of him.”

After a first-round 6-2, 6-1 win over Akron Firestone’s Jacob Cribbert, Nesic was a 6-0, 6-0 victor over Wadsworth’s Dylan Currens and then had a critical 6-3, 6-1 victory over North Royalton’s Arnav Gopinath.

Nesic was upended by top seed and eventual sectional champion Elijah Hadler by a 6-0, 6-0 count.

“Brian is a tremendous athlete,” said Porinchak. “He might not have the skills to hang with the absolute best players in the area, but he has more gumption and grit than any player I have ever coached.”

“He just doesn’t stop,” insisted the coach. “He runs down every single ball and forces his opponents to have to hit shot after shot to beat him.”

In the consolation battle, Nesic fell 6-3, 6-2 to Michael Ulrich from Walsh Jesuit.

“Brian has had a great career and I am so proud it has ended with him making districts,” said the coach. “In Twinsburg history, only his brother Marco has gotten this far. That is something for him and his family to really be proud of.”

Promising sophomore Jake Terbeek followed a 6-2, 6-0 win in singles action over Jacob Graham, of Cuyahoga Falls with a quality 6-3, 6-4 over Medina Highland’s Collin Spittle.

Terbeek was then defeated by Ulrich 6-0, 6-1, but had a solid post season debut for the Tigers.

Evan Bunker also made his sectional debut in a 6-2, 6-2 first-round loss.

Twinsburg seniors Brock Woods and Nate Wagner advanced as far as the quarterfinals in doubles action and played well.

After a 7-5, 6-2 win over Brunswick, the Tiger duo had a big 6-4, 6-4 victory over Highland’s Bryce Reich and Grant Wilson, but were then ousted by second seed Revere and the team of Ben Lazbin and Sam Lazbin by a 6-0, 6-2 tally.

The Tigers other doubles team of Pranav Duvvuri and Eric Bernhard had a strong first-round win over Brunswick before losing 6-0, 6-0 to Walsh number one seed of Ben Cors and Caleb Miller. The Twinsburg pair had a 6-3, 6-2 win over Brunswick.

Nesic is 16-6 this season.