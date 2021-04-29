Falls boys tennis preparing for league showdown

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Prepping for the Suburban League tennis tournament, Cuyahoga Falls continues to make strides this season.

Freshman Braden Cargould made his debut in a non-league match at Akron Firestone for the Black Tigers, who lost 3-2 to the Falcons.

“Braden made his first match appearance at third singles and although he wasn’t able to win against an opponent with several years more experience than he had, he put up a tough fight and had a few long rallies,” pointed out head coach Ryan Markgraf.

“He (Cargould) has improved a ton and we are all proud of him,” said the Falls coach.

Markgraf was also pleased with his doubles teams that both were victorious.

At first doubles, junior Brandon Schertz and freshman Noah Hite won 6-3, 6-3.

Senior David Rinehart and sophomore Zach Shutt were 6-0, 6-0 victors over the Falcons at second doubles.

Falls competed at the Suburban League Tournament April 30, but final results weren’t available as of press time.

The youthful Black Tigers were to receive their Division I sectional draw as well. The sectional is set for May 12.

Behind some strong play, Falls upended arch-rival Stow-Munroe Falls 4-1 on April 26.

Junior Tyler Cargould captured a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Stow’s Max Roszkowski at the first singles.

“Tyler continues to play well and used patterns to get to the net and finish points,” said Markgraf.

At second singles, Markgraf was excited to see Zach Barnes come from behind to win.

“Zach (Barnes) found momentum after losing the first set 0-6, to take the second set in a close tiebreaker (7-5) and Zach was able to win the match in a third set 10-point tie-breaker on his second match point (11-9), after a tough fight from his opponent Will Allio,” noted Markgraf.

Sophomore Black Tiger Jacob Graham played at third singles and lost 6-2, 6-3.

Winning at second doubles was Rinehart and Shutt by a 6-1, 6-4 count.

“David and Zach got their first league match win,” stressed Markgraf. “Both David and Zach were cleaning up points at the net and using great teamwork. It was fun to watch.”

Schertz and Hite were winners at first doubles, 6-3, 7-5 over the Bulldogs.